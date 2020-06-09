The Chesterfield County Economic Development Authority has bought 353 acres that used to be part of the former American Tobacco plant property on Bermuda Hundred Road.
The land, which was purchased for $21.05 million in March, is now part of the adjacent Meadowville Technology Park, which is home to an Amazon fulfillment center and a Capital One data center.
With the purchase of the former American Tobacco land, the Meadowville Technology Park now has a total of about 1,650 acres, said Garrett Hart, the director of economic development for the Chesterfield Economic Development Authority.
The park is basically east of Interstate 295 and north of state Route 10 in eastern Chesterfield.
The 353-acre parcel that was acquired once had been part of a nearly 800-acre American Tobacco cigarette plant site that shut down decades ago, Hart said.
The land is assessed at roughly $3.5 million, according to online Chesterfield land records.
A future manufacturing plant, a distribution and logistics facility and a data center are possible tenants that could occupy the site, Hart said, adding that the property has access to large power lines, gas mains as well as ample water and sewer systems.
"We'd like to see it used for a really capital intensive job creating project," Hart said Tuesday.
The site and the land around it have already been zoned for a heavy industrial use, Hart said. But a company looking to locate on that parcel would have to get a site plan approval, he said.
Hart said he couldn't comment on whether the EDA had a company lined up for the site.
The former American Tobacco site is next to a DuPont Teijin Films plant that makes polyester films for use in products such as food packaging.
The Chesterfield Board of Supervisors late last year voted to contributed $3 million towards the $21 million cost of buying the land from Riley Lowe, Hart said. The EDA got the rest of the funds - about $18 million - from an "undisclosed project," Hart said, but he declined to elaborate.
"That information is covered by a confidentiality agreement, so I have no comment," Hart said.
