Colonial Heights is now part of the entity that promotes and markets regional tourism.
The city joined Richmond Region Tourism as a partner on July 1.
Colonial Heights joins the counties of Chesterfield, Hanover, Henrico, New Kent and Powhatan, the city of Richmond and the town of Ashland in the nonprofit organization that offers services to support the area’s hospitality industry.
In addition to a variety of historical and cultural attractions, Colonial Heights is home to several lodging options that are important to the region for sports tournaments and events.
“We look forward to collaborating with Richmond Region Tourism to market Colonial Heights to visitors as the region works to safely reopen,” said Douglas Smith, Colonial Heights' city manager.
Jack Berry, Richmond Region Tourism’s president and CEO, said he was pleased that Colonial Heights decided to join.
“We’re proud to partner with Colonial Heights and look forward to working with the locality’s team and business community to promote the city’s many assets and attraction when the time is right," Berry said. "By investing in tourism marketing together, we can leverage resources to generate more impact and drive visitation, meetings, conventions and tournaments.”
Richmond Region Tourism is the official marketing organization for the Richmond region, offering services ranging from advertising to web presence support to public relations assistance for its members.
The organization was created in 1983 when what is now called ChamberRVA spun off its tourism operations into an independent Metropolitan Convention & Visitors Bureau. The name changed to Richmond Region Tourism in 2013.
