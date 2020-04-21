Colonial Williamsburg now plans to temporarily close the Williamsburg Lodge and is extending the closure of its historic properties, restaurants and other hotels through May 31 because of the coronavirus.
The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation, which runs the living history museum and hotel properties, had announced last month that the Historic Area and art museums will be closed through April 30. It also closed the Williamsburg Inn, the Griffin Hotel and the Woodlands Hotel & Suites starting March 27.
The foundation said Tuesday that the Williamsburg Lodge will close effective May 1, and the rest of its operations will remain closed through May 31. The historic area, most restaurants and other operations have been closed since March 16.
Thirty-eight hospitality employees will be furloughed with the closing of the Williamsburg Lodge, the foundation said. Those hourly Williamsburg Lodge employees who are currently working will receive full pay and benefits through May 9 and then be furloughed until operations resume.
Last month, the foundation said it placed 690 hospitality employees on emergency administrative leave with full pay and benefits through April 11, and then furloughed them for the balance of the closure period.
Those employees, along with the 38 workers to be furloughed, will continue to receive health insurance coverage and certain other benefits. The foundation also is waiving the May rent for all furloughed employees renting Colonial Williamsburg housing as it did in April.
Keeping Colonial Williamsburg closed through May 31 will not impact employees in the Historic Area, the art museums, operations and related areas who are still working, whether remotely or on-site, the foundation said. Regular hourly employees in these areas who are unable to work due to the closure will continue to receive full pay and benefits through May while on emergency administrative leave.
Pay reductions will remain in place for salaried employees.
Some employees in the preservation, operations and historic trades areas continue to work as they are accelerating maintenance and beautification efforts in the Historic Area and Merchants Square, said Cliff Fleet, president and CEO of the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation.
“We are looking forward to reopening the Historic Area, art museums, hotels and restaurants, and are actively preparing by developing plans which include enhanced health and safety protocols,” Fleet said in a statement.
