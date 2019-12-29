Sales of apartment complexes in the Richmond market are getting to be like Major League Baseball contracts — just when you thought they couldn’t get any higher, another deal gets done that sets the stage for future deals.
Consider what’s happened in Major League Baseball: In March, Goochland County native Justin Verlander extended his contract with the Houston Astros for two years at an eye-popping $33 million per year and became the second-highest paid pitcher in the league. As it turns out, that set the stage for his former teammate Gerrit Cole to sign this month with the New York Yankees at $36 million per year in a deal making Cole the highest-paid player in the league.
The record-setting sale of an apartment complex in the Richmond region was completed in October when Henrico County-based real estate investment firm Capital Square 1031 purchased the 373-unit 2000 West Creek Apartments in Goochland for $103 million, or over $276,000 per unit.
The stage was set earlier in the year when Atlanta-based Pollack Shores Real Estate Group LLC purchased The Flats at West Broad Village apartments for $75.5 million, or over $221,000 per unit.
Perhaps more amazing are several sales that occurred this month on much older projects.
The Trails at Short Pump, a 352-unit project built in 1989 and originally known as Braeton Bay, recently sold for $63.15 million to an entity tied to New York-based fund Angelo Gordon. The sale price represents a 58% increase over the $40 million price it last sold for in 2012.
An entity tied to the same purchaser acquired The Villages at West Laurel a few days later for $80.6 million. That represents a 98% increase over the last sales price of $40.75 million in 2012. The 503-unit complex was built in 1978.
Rates are certainly low enough to justify paying higher prices.
Commercial mortgage rates were flat over the past month and remained near all-time lows of 3.25% to 3.50% for lower leverage 5- and 10-year mortgages, respectively, according to the John B. Levy & Co. National Mortgage Survey. Higher leverage 10-year conduit loans are pricing wider and range from 3.75% to 4.00%.
Conduits are seemingly getting their fair share of business in 2019.
According to Commercial Mortgage Alert, the year should close out with volumes of commercial mortgage-backed securities being the highest since before the Great Recession 12 years ago. The strong volume is most certainly due to lower rates providing an urgency to get deals done.
While loans backed by multifamily properties continue to be sought after by most lenders, a strong level of industrial and office property transactions is helping lenders get money out.
The recently released Real Estate Market Participants Survey from the VCU Kornblau Real Estate Program indicates that the vast majority of respondents see the real estate cycle as growing or maturing in central Virginia for all property types except retail.
On the other hand, 80% of the respondents see the retail property cycle as mature or in recession.
Another interesting observation from the survey is respondents believe cap rates in central Virginia have increased for all property types except industrial properties, since the spring of this year.
Although apartment deals continue to get priced at unprecedented levels, respondents in the survey indicated going in cap rates in the region have increased 0.50% since spring.
