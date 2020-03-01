Like a line from the hit song “Pompeii” by English alternative band Bastille, many in commercial real estate are asking themselves, “How am I gonna be an optimist about this?”
While the U.S. commercial real estate market continues to thrive despite rising global threats, the longest recovery period in history is weighing on lenders’ minds.
At the annual Mortgage Bankers Association meeting in early February, one lender described the mood as “reluctantly optimistic.”
The reluctance comes from the feeling that all good things must come to an end, but the optimism comes from the success of 2019 and strong momentum headed into 2020.
Growing fear of the coronavirus outbreak has unsettled markets. While observers can paint a picture of supply-chain interruption and the resulting business slowdown, the immediate impact has boosted returns for investors trying to lock in rates.
Prior to global threats of a pandemic, the U.S. Treasury yield was bouncing around at near all-time lows. But last week, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note reached an all-time low.
Since most long-term fixed-rate commercial mortgages are priced off the 10-year Treasury, pricing on loans has dropped off a cliff.
At the mortgage bankers conference, many insurance company lenders indicated they were trying to stick to a 3% floor on their loans. Unfortunately, with the 10-year Treasury yield dropping into the 1.30% range, a 3% floor is hard to justify for many top-quality deals.
Rates have fallen dramatically and now are in the 2.50% to 3% range for low leverage top quality 5- and 10-year mortgages, according to the John B. Levy & Co. Inc.’s Commercial Mortgage Survey. Conduit pricing on 10-year loans is wider and hovering in the 3.40% to 3.75% range for most full-leverage loans.
While there is some concern about the global economy, most lenders want to put out more money, but are wrestling with the reality of low rates. As one lender lamented, “I don’t like my side of this trade. I get paid 3.50% interest only for 10 years. If buyers can’t make their deal work at this level, there is something wrong.”
That comment came when rates were at 3.50%. Now, rates are lower. The most immediate impact is on multifamily deals where cap rates are falling almost as quickly as rates.
If a buyer obtains a 3.25% mortgage at 70% of acquisition price that is interest only for four or five years, they can pay as low as a 4.25% cap rate and still generate a 6.5% cash dividend to investors in the first year.
So, how about a retail property bought at a 7.75% cap rate? The rate may be a little higher at 3.40% and the leverage may be 65% in order to get 10 years of interest only, but that buyer can provide investors with a 12% cash dividend in the first year.
Despite fears of a slowdown, the low Treasury yield has many investors feeling optimistic, even if reluctantly.
