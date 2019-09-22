Irish rock band U2 could have been referring to giant mortgage finance companies Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac’s tortured relationship with the U.S. government in their 1987 hit “With or Without You.”
After months of uncertainty of how the government would end control of Fannie and Freddie, the Treasury Department released a plan this month to limit the government’s role in the housing finance system. In March, President Donald Trump called for a plan to be created.
For multifamily loans, the details are somewhat sparse, but the gist of the plan is to support affordable housing loans and allow Congress to legislate changes that would make the two entities operate more market-based, lending independently from government support.
Despite imposing lending caps on multifamily loans since Fannie and Freddie were taken into conservatorship in 2008, the two entities have since increased market percentage of multifamily lending.
Fannie and Freddie have grown from owning or guaranteeing 25% of outstanding multifamily debt in 2008 to almost 40% today, according to data from the Treasury Department. So while the two entities thrived prior to 2008 when the government’s backing was only implied, they have absolutely flourished since then.
In 2018 and into 2019, the cap on conventional lending was $35 billion each for Fannie and Freddie. Through the first six months of this year, Fannie and Freddie continued feeding their voracious appetite for multifamily loans, offering the highest leverage and the lowest rates. That suddenly changed in recent months when conduit lenders were offering lower rates than Fannie and Freddie.
While the two lending giants were not out of the business, they were effectively taking a breather by increasing rates just as other lenders were getting more competitive.
In early September, the Treasury announced their recommendations and for a few weeks it seemed like Fannie and Freddie were going to be sitting on the sidelines for the remainder of the year; then a memo from the Federal Housing Finance Agency came out.
The agency said multifamily lending caps will be imposed at $100 billion for each lender over the next five quarters, according to the memo.
This comes as a huge relief to many borrowers, as the renewed caps are even greater than prior caps imposed over the past decade and should allow Fannie and Freddie to compete with other lenders for the near future.
The memo requires that 37.5% of the allocation be for Fannie and Freddie’s mission-driven affordable housing business. That leaves $62.5 billion of market rate lending capacity for both Fannie and Freddie over the next five quarters, which means the two entities are thriving again and likely will — with or without government support.
