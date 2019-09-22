76729760
Creatas

LEASES

Divaris Real Estate Inc. reports the following leases:

  • Marathon Consulting leased 2,334 square feet in the Virginia Mutual Building at 4480 Cox Road in Henrico.
  • Domoishi leased 2,000 square feet in the Shops at the Arboretum at 9101 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield.
  • US Fitness Products leased 2,000 square feet in Innsbrook Shoppes at 4028 Cox Road in Henrico.

******

Colliers International reports the following leases:

  • TRAKAmerica renewed 5,481 square feet at 101 Gateway Centre Pkwy. in Chesterfield.
  • Capital Electric renewed 39,000 square feet at 1104 Roslyn Road in Colonial Heights.
  • ARA-Forest Park Dialysis LLC renewed 7,949 square feet at 1603 Santa Rosa Road in Henrico.

******

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:

  • Petco renewed its lease of 17,000 square feet in Westchester Commons at 349 Perimeter Drive in Chesterfield.
  • Books-A-Million renewed its lease of 15,500 square feet in Westchester Commons at 15701 WC Main St. in Chesterfield.
  • Spirit Halloween leased 8,300 square feet in Westchester Commons at 153 Perimeter Drive in Chesterfield.
  • Charred leased 3,980 square feet in Swift Creek Place at 13501 Hull Street Road in Chesterfield.
  • Corman Kokosing Construction Co. leased 2,500 square feet at 2079-2099 Dabney Road in Henrico.
  • &Pizza
    • leased 2,380 square feet at 308 N. Laurel St. in Richmond.
    • Burgerim leased 1,530 square feet in Swift Creek Place at 13501 Hull Street Road in Chesterfield.
    • Muise Spa leased 1,200 square feet in Spring Centre at 7150 Mechanicsville Turnpike in Hanover.
    • Atlantic Union Bank leased 69,620 square feet at 4300 Cox Road in Henrico.
    • Dollar Tree Stores Inc. leased 8,995 square feet in Parkway Shopping Center at 635 Jahnke Road in Richmond.
    • Dominion Outsourcing leased 5,210 square feet in Park II, Building B, at 4224 Park Place Court in Henrico.

    ******

    Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:

    • Epoch Furnishings LLC leased 3,550 square feet at 6290 Old Warwick Road in Richmond.
    • Parham East Day Support LLC renewed its lease of 1,665 square feet at 8653 Staples Mill Road in Henrico.
    • Bliss Nail Lounge of Midlothian Inc. leased 3,533 square feet at 13901 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield.

    ******

    CBRE reports the following leases:

    • Capital Caring Hospice leased 3,710 square feet at 9020 Stony Point Parkway in Richmond.
    • Securadyne Systems leased 6,560 square feet at 303 Ashcake Road in Hanover.
    • Kane Jefferies leased 6,487 square feet at 1700 Bayberry Court in Henrico.

    ******

    Joyner Commercial reports the following lease:

    • CoverSafe Automatic Pool Covers leased 2,125 square feet of office space at 11159 Air Park Road in Hanover.

    SALES

    Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following sales:

    • BMS Partners LLC purchased the 6,000-square-foot office building at 2510 Professional Road in Chesterfield from Core Point Properties LLC for $580,000. Amy Broderick handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the seller.
    • Union 10000 Hull Street LLC purchased the 0.66-acre property at 9930 Hull Street Road in Chesterfield from Sarah Phuong Tran for $288,000. Will McGoogan handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the purchaser.

    ******

    Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following sale:

    • 110 South Pitt LLC purchased 1.277 acres at 11301 Iron Bridge Road in Chesterfield from BSA Chester LLC for $3.345 million. Jim McVey, Michael Morris and Randy Cosby represented the purchaser.

    ******

    Colliers International reports the following sale:

    • Scannell Properties LLC purchased the 57.8-acre site at 1608 Willis Road from River City Chesterfield LLC for $1.85 million. Wood Thornton and Rob Dirom handled the transaction on behalf of the buyer.

Sign up to receive daily business news emails from The Times-Dispatch

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription