LEASES
Divaris Real Estate Inc. reports the following leases:
- Marathon Consulting leased 2,334 square feet in the Virginia Mutual Building at 4480 Cox Road in Henrico.
- Domoishi leased 2,000 square feet in the Shops at the Arboretum at 9101 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield.
- US Fitness Products leased 2,000 square feet in Innsbrook Shoppes at 4028 Cox Road in Henrico.
******
Colliers International reports the following leases:
- TRAKAmerica renewed 5,481 square feet at 101 Gateway Centre Pkwy. in Chesterfield.
- Capital Electric renewed 39,000 square feet at 1104 Roslyn Road in Colonial Heights.
- ARA-Forest Park Dialysis LLC renewed 7,949 square feet at 1603 Santa Rosa Road in Henrico.
******
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:
- Petco renewed its lease of 17,000 square feet in Westchester Commons at 349 Perimeter Drive in Chesterfield.
- Books-A-Million renewed its lease of 15,500 square feet in Westchester Commons at 15701 WC Main St. in Chesterfield.
- Spirit Halloween leased 8,300 square feet in Westchester Commons at 153 Perimeter Drive in Chesterfield.
- Charred leased 3,980 square feet in Swift Creek Place at 13501 Hull Street Road in Chesterfield.
- Corman Kokosing Construction Co. leased 2,500 square feet at 2079-2099 Dabney Road in Henrico.
- &Pizza
- leased 2,380 square feet at 308 N. Laurel St. in Richmond.
- Burgerim leased 1,530 square feet in Swift Creek Place at 13501 Hull Street Road in Chesterfield.
- Muise Spa leased 1,200 square feet in Spring Centre at 7150 Mechanicsville Turnpike in Hanover.
- Atlantic Union Bank leased 69,620 square feet at 4300 Cox Road in Henrico.
- Dollar Tree Stores Inc. leased 8,995 square feet in Parkway Shopping Center at 635 Jahnke Road in Richmond.
- Dominion Outsourcing leased 5,210 square feet in Park II, Building B, at 4224 Park Place Court in Henrico.
******
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:
- Epoch Furnishings LLC leased 3,550 square feet at 6290 Old Warwick Road in Richmond.
- Parham East Day Support LLC renewed its lease of 1,665 square feet at 8653 Staples Mill Road in Henrico.
- Bliss Nail Lounge of Midlothian Inc. leased 3,533 square feet at 13901 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield.
******
CBRE reports the following leases:
- Capital Caring Hospice leased 3,710 square feet at 9020 Stony Point Parkway in Richmond.
- Securadyne Systems leased 6,560 square feet at 303 Ashcake Road in Hanover.
- Kane Jefferies leased 6,487 square feet at 1700 Bayberry Court in Henrico.
******
Joyner Commercial reports the following lease:
- CoverSafe Automatic Pool Covers leased 2,125 square feet of office space at 11159 Air Park Road in Hanover.
SALES
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following sales:
- BMS Partners LLC purchased the 6,000-square-foot office building at 2510 Professional Road in Chesterfield from Core Point Properties LLC for $580,000. Amy Broderick handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the seller.
- Union 10000 Hull Street LLC purchased the 0.66-acre property at 9930 Hull Street Road in Chesterfield from Sarah Phuong Tran for $288,000. Will McGoogan handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the purchaser.
******
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following sale:
- 110 South Pitt LLC purchased 1.277 acres at 11301 Iron Bridge Road in Chesterfield from BSA Chester LLC for $3.345 million. Jim McVey, Michael Morris and Randy Cosby represented the purchaser.
******
Colliers International reports the following sale:
- Scannell Properties LLC purchased the 57.8-acre site at 1608 Willis Road from River City Chesterfield LLC for $1.85 million. Wood Thornton and Rob Dirom handled the transaction on behalf of the buyer.
