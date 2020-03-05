A developer is proposing to build 90 condominiums in the Carver neighborhood across North Lombardy Street from the Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School.
Stanley Martin Homes has purchased a 1.165-acre parcel at 1027 N. Lombardy St. for $3.9 million and has a contract to buy an adjacent 2.25 acres on West Moore Street for the planned development, according to commercial real estate brokerage Divaris Real Estate, which brokered the sale of the North Lombardy Street parcel.
Reston-based Stanley Martin, which builds new condos, townhomes and single-family homes in the Richmond region and elsewhere, is seeking a special use permit to build the 90 condominiums on the Lombardy and Moore streets parcels.
Jeremy Swink, vice president for land in the Richmond region for Stanley Martin, said the proposal could still undergo changes, adding that the approval process is in its early stages.
The proposed condominium development would be located just north of the Sugar Shack Donuts' shop on North Lombardy Street. The project would be just south of Interstate 95/64 and Virginia Union University's campus.
Plans call for a two-over-two-style townhome configuration, meaning the townhouses are divided into two two-story units with one unit over the other but both having entrance doors on the street.
The North Lombardy Street parcel is a mostly a vacant grass lot behind four townhouses that are at the corner of Lombardy and Moore streets. Those townhouses would be demolished under the plan.
The property to the north at 1500 W. Moore St. contains a vacant brick 36,925-square-foot warehouse. That warehouse would be torn down as would a metal industrial shed to the east of the warehouse.
The project calls for putting 46 units on the North Lombardy Street parcel, while the remaining condos would be on the West Moore Street land, according to a preliminary layout of the proposal. Additional parking for the new condominium development would be located on a neighboring parcel to the east metal shed.
The condo community is tentatively being called Carver Square, but it also has been referred to as Sylvia Place in planning documents.
Stanley Martin bought the Lombardy Street parcel from Sylvia Place Properties LLC, Divaris said. Read Goode and Cheryle Toy from Divaris represented Stanley Martin in the transaction.
The property was assessed in 2020 at $1.1 million, according to the city's online property records. It was sold for $2.36 million in 2015, the records show.
The property at 1500 W. Moore St., which is under contract to be sold, is assessed at $706,000 while the neighboring property to the east at 1480 W. Moore St., also under contract, has an assessed value of $109,000, the property records show.
