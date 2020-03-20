New condominiums are beginning to take root near the site of a former auto dealership on West Broad Street in western Henrico County.
Plans call for 200 condominiums to be built on the 13.5-acre property at West Broad Street and Willard Road on what had been part of the former Lawrence Dodge dealership and the wooded area behind it.
West Broad Landing is one of a growing number of condominium communities that have sprung up in the Richmond area in recent years.
The first units at West Broad Landing should be ready for owners to move into their condominiums in May, said Kim Guilder, the new homes sales manager at Stanley Martin, the project's Reston-based developer.
The development's location about a mile from Interstate 64 makes it a prime spot to access downtown Richmond and other parts of the area, she said.
"It's 10 minutes to downtown [Richmond]. It's 10 minutes to Short Pump," Guilder said. "We kind of sit right in the middle of both of them."
The new condo units would be built in a two-over-two configuration, meaning the condos are divided into two two-story units with one unit over the other but both having entrance doors on the street.
The selling prices for the units on the lower level - two bedrooms with 1,524 square feet - start at $269,90. The units on upper levels - three bedrooms with 2,452 square feet - start at $289,900, Guilder said.
Two of the four-story buildings are under construction and work on a third building was expected to start soon, Guilder said this month. She added that coronavirus concerns have not halted construction or sales activities.
A total of 18 condominium buildings are being constructed at the site along West Broad Street that is sandwiched between The Car Man lot and a Caliber Collision autobody shop. The development is across Broad Street from a Rio Car Wash that is under construction and an Econo Lodge.
Stanley Martin acquired the property in January 2019 for $6.852 million, the county's online property records show. The parcel was rezoned in 2018.
The condominiums will feature granite countertops, kitchen backsplashes, garages and driveways as well as video doorbells. Condo owners will be able to use mobile application to change the temperature in their home.
The buildings have optional rooftop terraces for the upper level units. The buildings will surround a park area that would have a grilling station, a fire pit and gazebo.
***
Condominium developments like the one at West Broad Landing have become more prevalent in the Richmond area over the past couple of years, said Laura Lafayette, chief executive officer at the Richmond Association of Realtors.
Condos, Lafayette said, appeal to buyers who want a home without the maintenance hassle of single-family house.
"This is a product that is attractive for households that don't want the upkeep of a house. They want an equity stake in a condo," Lafayette said.
The back part of West Broad Landing is being built along Lockwood Drive, a neighborhood of modest homes where some residents have expressed concerns that the four-story condominium buildings are just too big for the residential area and that it would further add to congestion in the area.
A construction vehicle, mounds of earth and a grey stone retaining wall at the edge of the West Broad Landing property could be seen just beyond homeowners' backyards this month from Lockwood Drive, where neighbors said that woods behind their houses were cleared to make way for the condominiums.
Guilder said the developer will plant trees and bushes that would obscure the view of the development from the surrounding neighborhood.
***
Plans call for the 4.28-acre parcel along West Broad Street in front of the condo development to be used for commercial space.
That strip of land is owned by Henrico-based development company Pruitt Associates, which was a developer and partial owner of Short Pump Town Center and is co-owner of the West Creek office park in Goochland County.
Pruitt Associates acquired the parcel from Stanley Martin in January 2019 for $600,000 plus it swapped 4.86 acres in the back part of the property with Stanley Martin, county online property records show.
Pruitt Associates isn't sure what it plans to do with the land.
"We are trying to look for some high-end Class A commercial space. It is a tough market for retail right now," said Thomas Pruitt, a managing partner of Pruitt Associates and son of founder Thomas E. “Tommy” Pruitt. "We're going to be patient for it."
***
Stanley Martin is developing other condo communities in the Richmond region.
Just about a mile away on Wistar Road, construction work continued this month at Wistar Glen, where rows of newly-minted condos have been built. There will be 136 condominiums in that community.
Stanley Martin also is developing Lakeside Landing condominium community on Brook Road near the Brook Run shopping center in Henrico. Plans call for that project to have 84 condos and 42 townhomes.
In the Carver neighborhood in Richmond, Stanley Martin is seeking approvals to build 90 condominiums at a spot across from the Maggie L. Walker Governor's School.
Lafayette said the West Broad Landing units would be more affordable for people who can't afford to buy a $350,000 single-family home.
"You can bet they [Stanley Martin] have done a market analysis that tells them that market does exist for that product in that area," Lafayette said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.