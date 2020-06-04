Customers are buying gift cards to support their favorite businesses during COVID-19. But consumers beware: if a company goes out of business, those unused gift cards are essentially worthless.
With a growing number of local and national restaurants and retailers closing permanently, experts say consumers should use their gift cards as soon as possible. Otherwise, the gift cards might end up unusable.
“People are going in to use the gift cards, only to find that the doors are locked or the online site is down . . . It’s becoming a real issue because COVID-19 has forced so many companies out of business,” said said Barry N. Moore, president & CEO of the local Better Business Bureau serving Central Virginia.
“We’re getting complaints from people,” he said.
Buying gift cards from small businesses is an opportunity to support the community during COVID-19, the Virginia Chamber of Commerce said. Gift cards provide short term cash flow that may help businesses stay afloat during the shutdown.
“It’s a catch 22 because if you support the business now with gift cards, they’re more likely to make it through,” said Ted Rossman, a credit card analyst at consumer financial services company Bankrate.com. “There’s that risk that a store could potentially go out of business and the card might be worthless. That unfortunately is more prevalent than ever these days.”
Consumers should think about buying gift cards to support businesses in the same way they would think about lending money to a family member, Rossman said.
“So many times it can go wrong, but if you really want to do it, make sure you’re only giving as much as you can afford,” he said. “Don’t try to prepay for a year’s worth of restaurant meals because if the restaurant goes under, that’s really going to be a shock to your finances. Treat it almost as a charitable donation.”
***
The warnings about gift cards come at a time when an increasing number of retailers and restaurants are closing or filing for bankruptcy protection.
Many Richmond-area businesses have permanently closed their doors since the shutdown began, including Billy Jack’s Shack in Shockoe Slip, Tijuana Flats at Willow Lawn and Fox & Hound on Robious Road.
National chains have closed their Richmond storefronts for good, including Morton’s Steakhouse in Shockoe Slip, Brio Tuscan Grille at Stony Point Fashion Park, O’Charley’s on Forest Hill Avenue, H&M in Stony Point, and Nordstrom in Short Pump Town Center.
J.C. Penney, Neiman Marcus, J. Crew, Pier 1 Imports and Stage Stores Inc. are among national retailers that have filed for bankruptcy protection in recent months.
Stage Stores, which owns the Peebles and Gordmans department store chains, is liquidating all of its stores including the three stores in the Richmond area — in Ashland, Hopewell and Colonial Heights.
Pier 1, a national home furnishings chain with four stores in the Richmond region, is liquidating its business once its stores can reopen.
Unused gift cards for Pier 1 Imports can be used online for the first 21 days of the online going-out-of-business sale, which began May 29, and at each store for 21 days after that location reopens.
After the 21 days, the gift cards will have no value, said the company's website.
Morton’s Steakhouse in Shockoe Slip was the restaurant chain's only location in the Richmond area, but customers can redeem unused gift cards at any restaurant owned by their parent company, Landry’s Inc. That includes brands such as Landry's Seafood, Bubba Gump Shrimp Co., McCormick & Schmick's and Rainforest Cafe
“Landry’s gift cards do not expire and can be used at any of our 600 dining, hospitality and entertainment locations nationwide,” said Melissa Radovich, Landry’s vice president of marketing.
When a company files for bankruptcy, the bankruptcy court will decide whether unused gift cards will be honored, Rossman said.
“Unfortunately, when it comes to bankruptcy, it brings to mind the old adage ‘you can’t get blood from a stone’ but even furthermore, a gift card holder would fall way down the line in creditors,” Rossman said. “Some people may end up getting cents on the dollar. Probably not gift cardholders.”
Rossman notes that while some bankruptcies result in the closure and liquidation of a business, others are a reorganization and the companies continue to operate. But both can be cause for concern if you have an unused gift card, he said.
“If you see news about a company preparing to file for bankruptcy, use your gift cards immediately,” the Better Business Bureau serving Central Virginia said.
***
Gift cards are big business, but many of them go unused, Rossman said.
Sales data from gift card provider Blackhawk Network shows an increase in digital gift card sales during COVID-19 shutdowns. Digital gift card sales from merchants’ websites since mid-March are up 92% compared with the same period in 2019.
Many people have been buying gift cards for college and high school graduates despite economic uncertainty, because storefronts have been closed for months, Moore said.
“Once you receive the gift card, spend it. Don’t sit on it for months and months,” he said.
Gift cards are the most desired holiday gift, according to a National Retail Federation survey. But they often end up lost or forgotten about.
“Americans are sitting on more than $20 billion of unused gift cards. . . It really does add up,” Rossman said. “I think not enough people view gift cards as what they are — cash. I would definitely advise people to take advantage of it.”
Before purchasing a gift card, consumers should check the terms and conditions, research the company’s financial situation and determine whether the gift card can be used online or at other locations, Moore said.
Consumers also should purchase gift cards with a credit card whenever possible, according to the local Better Business Bureau.
“If someone buys a gift card and the company goes out of business, if they bought it with a credit card, then sometimes the credit card company will go back in and fight for you and maybe can get those charges reversed since they weren’t actually used,” Moore said.
In some cases, consumers also can contact their state attorney general for help collecting money from unused gift cards, he said.
“Most of the time, it’s not going to work unless there’s a lot of money involved,” Moore said. “Most of the time, it’s pretty hard to get that money.”
As Richmond businesses continue to reopen, businesses could face additional challenges when customers eventually redeem their gift cards, because it will deplete inventory without providing any cash flow.
“While it’s a well-intentioned idea and there’s a short-term benefit to accelerate cash flow, these funds only go so far, and they could lead to unintended consequences once people redeem them,” Rossman said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.