Richmond could be in jeopardy of losing an operations center for commercial real estate analytics company CoStar Group Inc. and the thousands of jobs it would bring if the Navy Hill project is rejected.
Andrew C. Florance, CoStar's founder, president and CEO, confirmed Wednesday that his company is looking in Henrico County as well as in other localities in Virginia and another state for either an existing building or one that could be constructed for the company.
"I would stress that we will always have a very significant commitment to Richmond. The question is we can’t grow in the building we are in now so we need to move for growth and the question is where does that growth occur," Florence said.
"We are focused on Richmond but looking at other areas," he said. "We are looking for a place that can handle 3,000-plus people. We have to get going on this ... either in Richmond, or Henrico or Northern Virginia or D.C. or wherever."
Florance's comments come two days after the Richmond City Council took steps signaling a majority of them oppose the project, which needs approval from seven of the nine council members to move forward.
CoStar announced plans last month that it was in negotiations with Navy Hill's developer, NH District Corp., to be the lead tenant in an office tower. It would take about 400,000 square feet of office space next to the proposed arena that would replace the Richmond Coliseum.
Washington-based CoStar took over the four upper floors of the nine-story WestRock Co. building in downtown Richmond in late 2016 and early 2017 for its global research headquarters. The company initially expected to employ about 730 people at the center.
But CoStar now has about 1,000 people working at that building at 501 S. Fifth St. near the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond's office tower.
"We have filed everything available to us in the current building," he said. "We have stopped hiring. We need to have something longer term."
The company is looking at various options to either be a lead tenant in a building or take over an entire building that would handle 3,000 or more employees - the existing 1,000 workers combined with the 2,000-plus it wants to hire.
"We have been looking at multiple options and have multiple irons in the fire. You can’t count on anything happening. You can't lease space like that overnight. We have to have a home in three years," he said.
Florance said his preference is to have the new center in Richmond. The office would handle software development, customer service, analytics as well as research functions.
"Richmond has been very successful for us," he said. "What really matters is the workforce and the quality of life in Richmond. And the higher education system in Virginia is a great place to do business."
Navy Hill appealed to CoStar, he said.
"I thought it offered an important revitalization to the center of Richmond and easy access to the convention center, hotels and the new arena," Florance said. "We would not be building something in Navy Hill on our own. It would be too much for us to do."
The $1.5 billion Navy Hill project calls for a 17,500-seat arena; more than 2,000 apartments and condominiums; a high-rise hotel; 1 million square feet of commercial and office space; 260,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space; renovation of the historic Blues Armory; a new transfer plaza for GRTC Transit System bus riders; and infrastructure improvements.
VCU Health announced Tuesday plans for new buildings that would be part of the Navy Hill project if the development were approved. It would include 250 office spaces; replacement facilities for The Doorways, a nonprofit that provides housing for hospital patients and their families; a new Ronald McDonald House, which provides housing for the families of children in the hospital; child care; a pharmacy; shopping; dining; and 1,500 parking spaces.
But the Navy Hill project hinges on a special tax district that would use new tax revenues to pay down debt on the new arena. The Richmond City Council will vote Monday on whether to strike consideration of the Navy Hill project from the agenda, essentially killing the proposal
"We are not in the politics game. We are more in the game of building a great workforce. We will keep growing and looking for the right solution," Florance said.
The Costar and VCU Health building plans did not come out until after the City Council vote against the Navy Hill project. Perhaps this will sway their opinion in favor of Navy Hill. At least Costar would provide increased tax revenue to the City of Richmond.
So sad too bad. Find another building in downtown Richmond. One James River Plaza (VA Power) building can more than handle 3000 employees. It is 21 story well built building with full auditorium on 1B, a full, cafeteria on 2, executive dining room, executive office and huge executive board room on 21, beautiful river view, building has and is well maintained, two if not three levels of garages beneath the building, the list goes on and on. But that is the building Tom Farrell wants to demolish as being obsolete and needs to be torn down. You know Tom Farrell who has and continues to push Navy Hill.
If those, including Co-Star - relied on Levar Stoney - who lacks both the knowledge and authority to approve such a project - it shows their ignorance. Five members of Council acted in the best interest of Richmond Taxpayers.
Navy Hill a Two (2) billion total scam on the City Of Richmond Taxpayers. It’s a total hand out
Enough of the postering. This is a good thing for Richmond that coliseum looks like an abandoned nuclear silo. There is nothing there anymore and it is a fantastic opportunity for continued growth within Richmond not outside of Richmond. Stubborn behavior on misguided principles blinds the future.
Is AOC in charge of council now and poo poo'ing economic development? Nothing like throwing away 3,000 - let me repeat ... 3000 jobs downtown, because of pure stubbornness and ignorance.
Let's not forget the other businesses that would be impacted downtown if they were to relocate (restaurants, hotels, other services). The VCU Health portion of the project and two hospitality hotel s will also not happen if those idiot council members kill the project due to not liking the parties involved.
