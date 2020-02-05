Richmond could be in jeopardy of losing an operations center for commercial real estate analytics company CoStar Group Inc. and the thousands of jobs it would bring if the Navy Hill project is rejected.

Andrew C. Florance, CoStar's founder, president and CEO, confirmed Wednesday that his company is looking in Henrico County as well as in other localities in Virginia and another state for either an existing building or one that could be constructed for the company.

"I would stress that we will always have a very significant commitment to Richmond. The question is we can’t grow in the building we are in now so we need to move for growth and the question is where does that growth occur," Florence said.

"We are focused on Richmond but looking at other areas," he said. "We are looking for a place that can handle 3,000-plus people. We have to get going on this ... either in Richmond, or Henrico or Northern Virginia or D.C. or wherever."

Florance's comments come two days after the Richmond City Council took steps signaling a majority of them oppose the project, which needs approval from seven of the nine council members to move forward.

CoStar announced plans last month that it was in negotiations with Navy Hill's developer, NH District Corp., to be the lead tenant in an office tower. It would take about 400,000 square feet of office space next to the proposed arena that would replace the Richmond Coliseum.

Washington-based CoStar took over the four upper floors of the nine-story WestRock Co. building in downtown Richmond in late 2016 and early 2017 for its global research headquarters. The company initially expected to employ about 730 people at the center.

But CoStar now has about 1,000 people working at that building at 501 S. Fifth St. near the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond's office tower.

"We have filed everything available to us in the current building," he said. "We have stopped hiring. We need to have something longer term."

The company is looking at various options to either be a lead tenant in a building or take over an entire building that would handle 3,000 or more employees - the existing 1,000 workers combined with the 2,000-plus it wants to hire.

"We have been looking at multiple options and have multiple irons in the fire. You can’t count on anything happening. You can't lease space like that overnight. We have to have a home in three years," he said.

Florance said his preference is to have the new center in Richmond. The office would handle software development, customer service, analytics as well as research functions.

"Richmond has been very successful for us," he said. "What really matters is the workforce and the quality of life in Richmond. And the higher education system in Virginia is a great place to do business."

Navy Hill appealed to CoStar, he said.

"I thought it offered an important revitalization to the center of Richmond and easy access to the convention center, hotels and the new arena," Florance said. "We would not be building something in Navy Hill on our own. It would be too much for us to do."

The $1.5 billion Navy Hill project calls for a 17,500-seat arena; more than 2,000 apartments and condominiums; a high-rise hotel; 1 million square feet of commercial and office space; 260,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space; renovation of the historic Blues Armory; a new transfer plaza for GRTC Transit System bus riders; and infrastructure improvements.

VCU Health announced Tuesday plans for new buildings that would be part of the Navy Hill project if the development were approved. It would include 250 office spaces; replacement facilities for The Doorways, a nonprofit that provides housing for hospital patients and their families; a new Ronald McDonald House, which provides housing for the families of children in the hospital; child care; a pharmacy; shopping; dining; and 1,500 parking spaces.

But the Navy Hill project hinges on a special tax district that would use new tax revenues to pay down debt on the new arena. The Richmond City Council will vote Monday on whether to strike consideration of the Navy Hill project from the agenda, essentially killing the proposal

"We are not in the politics game. We are more in the game of building a great workforce. We will keep growing and looking for the right solution," Florance said.

ggilligan@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6379

