Starting Monday, Costco will require shoppers to wear masks that cover their mouth and nose while in the store, the company announced.
The chain is one of the largest retailers to require masks be worn by customers.
The only exceptions are for children younger than 2 and people who are unable to wear masks or face coverings due to medical conditions.
The wholesale giant also is allowing only two people to enter the store per membership card. In some places, only one person per card will be allowed.
In a message to customers, Costco President Craig Jelinek said the company is making safety adjustments that “are too numerous to list” but include enhanced sanitation, modified hours and plexiglass shields at check stands.
Costco is offering special operating hours for customers age 60 and older to shop and is allowing health care workers and first responders to skip to the front of lines to enter its warehouses.
Starting April 14, The Fresh Market began requiring all customers to wear masks or face coverings inside its stores. The Fresh Market is among the first grocery chains in the country to require masks be worn by shoppers.
