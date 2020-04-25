Pat and Catherine Hughes saw the urgent need in early March to update their wills and their last intentions.
The Henrico County couple hadn't revised their documents in more than 25 years - a couple of years after their two sons were born. Their wills were simple back then, mostly dictating who would take care of their sons should they die and making sure the boys were taken care of financially.
The Hugheses figured they eventually would get around to revising their end-of-life wishes. There was no rush.
But the sense of urgency shifted dramatically for them - and others - last month as the coronavirus began spreading into a worldwide pandemic. Thousands were infected and deaths were increasing in the United States.
"We had thought about it and talked about it. But time just kept going," Catherine Hughes said about wanting to update their wills in recent years. "We got home on March 5 from a trip to Argentina and looked at each other said 'we need to move this along now.' This was a no kidding kind of thing."
COVID-19 made them "go running and screaming to [our lawyer] to get power attorneys set up immediately and wills updated so in case we dropped dead things were in place," Pat Hughes said. "COVID-19 made this a pressing need."
Trust and estate lawyers across Virginia say they have seen a rush in the past month or so from people wanting to create or update their end-of-life legal documents, from wills and trusts to health care power of attorney and medical directives.
"There's a little more sense of urgency these days," said Helen Lewis Kemp, a partner at Henrico-based Virginia Estate & Trust Law PLC who said she has seen a big uptick in requests from new and existing clients since early March.
"Everyone is feeling their mortality a little bit more because of the uncertainty that's taking place," Kemp said. "People who have put it off are now circling back. They are coming out of the wood works and finding the importance of it now."
Creating or updating a will and other estate planning documents went from being at the bottom of the to-do list to the near or at the top, she said.
The surge isn't just coming from older clients, who she said naturally would want to tend to their estate planning matters. "But a greater number of clients are age 35 and above who seem to have wanted to take care of their plans but have put it off."
A large number realizing the importance of estate planning are physicians, nurses and other healthcare workers, Kemp said. "They definitely feel at risk. They want to be of service to their patients and jump in and help when they can, but they also want to get their affairs in order."
Mike and Crystal Rose are starting to do just that largely because of COVID-19 but also after some gentle nudging from his parents.
He's a 38-year-old mortgage underwriter and she's a 36-year-old nurse at VCU Health's orthopedic surgery department. They have a 1-year-old daughter.
Mike Rose said there is more of an impetus now to get their end-of-life legal documents in order with his wife working at a hospital and them having a toddler.
"It is something we should have done a long time ago," Crystal Rose said. "There is always a concern something could happen at any point. By working in the hospital and seeing things that happen at moment's blink of an eye, you have to have your family know what your wishes are."
Thomas D. Yates, a lawyer with Yates Campbell & Hoeg, a boutique trusts and estates law firm in Fairfax, said there is a greater sense of urgency to finalize documents as the number of people infected with coronavirus surges and the number of deaths increase.
The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 surpassed 50,000 on Friday, including slightly more than 400 in Virginia.
"People are nervous about their health," said Yates, who heads up the wills, trusts and estates section of the Virginia Bar Association, the largest voluntary statewide bar organization.
The immediate attention to the issue has accelerated because of the virus, he said. "People are saying this is something that needs to be wrapped up immediately. People who have been dragging their feet now want to quickly complete the process as humanly possible."
***
Completing wills and other legal documents are a tad more challenging these days, lawyers say.
With demand increasing, attorneys are busier and working longer hours. That could mean it could take longer to meet with a lawyer to even begin the process.
Rather than meeting clients face-to-face in an office, attorneys now are discussing end-of-life affairs over the telephone or meeting virtually often using online video conferencing platforms such as Zoom or FaceTime.
Law offices have been creative in finding ways to get documents signed. Wills and health care power of attorney documents just can't be sent in the mail. Two witnesses - one typically might be a lawyer - must be present during a signing, plus a notary public.
"Lawyers have to make sure that this is what the person really wants," Yates said.
Some offices, including Virginia Estate & Trust Law, make appointment times so clients can sign documents from their vehicles or by using a table set up in the parking lot or in front of the building.
Face masks and gloves are worn. Social distancing norms are in place. Documents are sanitized.
"It's drive-by will signing," Yates said. "We are doing things we've never done previously. Everyone is being force to change the way they do things."
***
Are wills, medical directives and other end-of-life documents needed?
Legal professionals say definitely yes to make sure your wishes are honored for how your money is distributed or whether you want to be placed on a ventilator.
Wills spell out in detail who gets your property and other assets. Sometimes for young adults with minor children, wills might dictate who would serve as a guardian or how the children's finances would be handled.
If someone dies without a will, generally that person's property will go to the closest relative, starting with a spouse and then children. If single, the property and other assets could go to siblings or other relatives.
Advance medical directives or a healthcare power of attorney allow you to appoint someone to follow your decision on medical issues.
"If you are on a ventilator and can't speak for yourself, you need to appoint someone in advance to make the decision for you," said John Midgett, a partner in the Virginia Beach firm of Midgett∙Preti∙Olansen.
Expect to pay anywhere from $700 to $2,000 for a simple will or for a power of attorney or for a medical directive, he said. The cost will depend upon the complexity of the document.
Lawyers across the country, he said, are getting calls from potential clients who worry about not being able to pay to have the documents created because they have been laid off or furloughed from their jobs.
"If you are saving your dollars, what is the most logical [document] to spend it on? I'd say the power of attorney or advanced medical directive. Those are the absolutely critical documents to have if you get ill," said Midgett, who is the national secretary of the National Association of Estate Planners & Councils, a national network of affiliated estate planning councils and credentialed professionals in the estate planning industry.
***
Holographic wills - wills in the handwriting of the deceased who also must sign and date it for it to be legally valid - can be used in Virginia, Yates said.
"It's anything in your name that does not have a beneficiary designation," Yates said. "Holographic wills are simple dispositions."
Holographic wills are considered an option in the current pandemic crisis environment, such as if a person was dying and couldn't get to a lawyer, he said.
But lawyers would say to be careful using that method, Yates said. "You may try to do something that may not work the way you think it would. There is a risk of a lack of precision."
Another problem with providing handwritten documents for medical decisions, Midgett said, is that the hospital might question it.
"We don’t want to be penny wise and pound foolish," he said. "If you had to have something today and you can't wait or can’t afford to see a lawyer, a holographic will is your best bet."
***
Beneficiary designations are another area that often get confusing for those creating or updating wills.
A person lists a beneficiary on a life insurance policy, retirement account or a 401(k) form thinking that will be included as part of a will.
But not so.
"They often have named individuals as beneficiaries on a life insurance policy or a 401(k) and those people will remain as their beneficiaries even if their wills don’t say that," Kemp said. "It is really important for people to check and discuss with a lawyer their beneficiary designations."
People starting a new job after college will name parents or a sibling as a beneficiary and forget about it. Then that person gets married and has three children. But the spouse and children wouldn't get any of the money from the 401(k) or other accounts when the person dies even if they are named in the will.
"All of those assets pass outside of the will," Kemp said, noting that beneficiary designations supersede a will.
A lot of what lawyers do, she said, is to review the beneficiary benefits to make sure those designations jive with the wishes and intent of a will. "That way everything is coordinated and goes the way the person intended."
***
Putting off updating a will or creating a new one often happens because people don't want to talk about their own mortality, lawyers and estate planners say.
But families need to have the conversation, they say, because wishes change and financial situations differ over time.
John and Karen Rose first completed a will decades ago and it has been updated periodically over the years. But the Henrico couple have thought for the past several years about the need for updating it again.
He retired in 2015. Two of their sons got married in the last several years. And three grandchildren have been born - one is the daughter of Mike and Crystal Rose.
"It's been on our list to update. The coronavirus has given us the availability of time," the 70-year-old John Rose said. "The hardest tool in the tool box is a round-to-it. We finally got around to it."
In reviewing their previous end-of-life legal documents recently, Rose and his 68-year-old wife discovered several people mentioned in their previous wills are now deceased.
Changes were made to their wills. They signed the documents in front of Kemp's offices in Henrico this past Wednesday.
Life situations also have changed for Hugheses since they first completed a will in the years after their sons were born. Their sons now are 34 and 29.
Pat Hughes, 56, is a supply chain consultant. His wife, Catherine, 55, teaches special education for Henrico public schools.
"When we wrote our wills years ago, our goal was that the children had guardians if something happened to us. We wanted to make sure they were taken care of," Catherine Hughes said.
Times have changed, she said.
"Our responsibility has changed from guardianship of our children to now we have to make sure that this family trust is taken care of financially," she said. "We also had to shift to allow our children to make the decision for us if we had to be on a ventilator."
The couple had Kemp quickly draw up documents for financial and medical power of attorney. They signed those weeks ago - COVID-19 made it a crucial issue to get those taken care of immediately, they said.
"With that in place, that gave us some peace and calm to work on bigger and longer-term documents that we need that are a lot more difficult," Pat Hughes said.
