Get all the latest local and national COVID-19 coverage and more for just $3 for the first 3 months.

Wills in Virginia

What is a will?: A will is a signed writing in which a person directs what is to be done with his or her property after death. Each state has its own very specific laws as to what is necessary for a will to be valid in that state.

Who may make a will?: Any mentally competent person who is at least 18 years old may make a will. However, later proof of any fraud, duress, or undue influence by another person on the person may cause the will to be invalid.

Who should have a will and why?: Every mentally competent adult should have a will. Here are a few of the reasons: Wills can direct how you want your property divided at your death; can name the person you want to handle your estate (called an executor); can reduce the expenses of administering your estate; can name a guardian for your minor children; and may provide for a trust for the support and education of your children without the necessity of costly court proceedings and choose the person you want to handle the trust.

Must a will be witnessed?: In Virginia, the signing of a will must generally be witnessed by two competent persons, who also must sign the will in front of the person. (An exception to the witness requirement is a holographic will in which the person writes out the entire will in his or her own handwriting and signs and dates it.)

How long is a will valid?: Your will is valid until you revoke it, generally either by physical destruction (tearing or burning it up, for example) or by signing a superseding will or written revocation. However, if you get married or have a child after signing a will, the law may provide for certain distributions to your spouse or the child from your estate regardless of the provisions of your will, and if you get divorced after signing a will, the law may consider the will partially revoked with respect to your ex-spouse.

May a will be changed?: Your will does not take effect until you die. Therefore, it can be changed at any time during your life as long as you are mentally competent.

What happens if you don’t have a will?: If you don’t have a will, a state statute directs who will receive your property, regardless of your wishes. In Virginia, if you are married, your estate generally passes entirely to your surviving spouse. However, if you have surviving children or their descendants who are not the children or their descendants of your surviving spouse, your children and the descendants of any deceased child divide two-thirds of your estate, and your spouse takes the other one-third.

Is a living trust a substitute for a will?: A funded revocable living trust can be a valuable and important part of the estate plan for many people, but it does not eliminate the need for a will. If you have a living trust, you will still need a will to dispose of those assets that have not or cannot be placed in the trust.

Who should draft your will?: A person who drafts a will must be familiar with the law in order to avoid any pitfalls and to comply with the formalities necessary to assure the will’s validity. Only a practicing lawyer is professionally qualified to give you advice regarding your will, to prepare your will, and to supervise its signing. Additionally, your lawyer should advise you on titling property and making the appropriate beneficiary designations.

Source: Trusts and Estates Section of the Virginia State Bar