Curtain Call

Items that were sold at Curtain Call consignment sale in 2019 at Regency mall.

 2019,TAMMIE SMITH/TIMES-DISPATCH

The Curtain Call consignment sale is happening again this year at Regency mall.

The annual mega home goods consignment sale starts Feb. 21 and runs on certain dates through March 8.

This year, the sale will be in bigger space -  in the 45,700-square-foot, two-level space formerly used by Forever 21 at the mall, located at Parham and Quioccasin roads in western Henrico County.

Organizers had, as of last week, more than 8,000 items to be sold at the sale, but expect to have nearly 11,000 items when the sale begins. Items include rugs, sofas, chairs, beds and lamps.

The last five days of the sale, items are sold at reduced prices starting at 20% off. The final two days - March 7-8 - items are sold at 50% off.

Unsold items are donated to Caritas and Habitat for Humanity.

For more information and hours, go to: curtaincallrichmond.com.

ggilligan@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6379

