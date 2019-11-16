Fleming Boyd always wanted to operate a storefront showcasing her home decor items.
“Having a store was always the goal,” Boyd said.
Boyd started her Oliver Street Designs in New York City in 2016, offering limited number of lighting fixtures and lampshades that she designed. The fixtures and lampshades were made by different small operators.
She also provided home décor and design services to clients. She worked out of her home.
But her husband, who is from Virginia, wanted to move back. He took a job where he could be based in Richmond.
Once they moved to Richmond, Boyd decided to expand her product offerings and to open a retail shop.
On Oct. 1, she opened Oliver Street Designs store at 401 Libbie Ave., across the street from Libbie Market.
Her business offers lighting and lampshades, but has added furniture and wall coverings/wallpaper, she said.
“It is all my own brand,” she said. “I don’t keep inventory. My items are customized.”
Her shop is a showroom of the merchandise she has designed.
Oliver Street Designs now offers about 15 different light fixtures — wall sconces and table lamps — and lampshades. Those items take about four to six weeks to get after placing an order, she said.
In the furniture category, the shop offers three upholstered sofas, two upholstered armchairs, three upholstered bed headboards and upholstered bed rail and footboards. They take about six to eight weeks to receive.
The wallpaper takes about three to four weeks to get.
Most of her clients in the past have been interior designers. But by having a brick-and-mortar store, she now has the ability to let interior designers and other customers come in and sit on the furniture.
She started her business by designing wall sconces. It took some trial and error to find the right production house to make them for her, she said. She later added table lamps.
Lampshades are a big part of her business, she said. “A lot of designers will buy a lampshade to go on existing lamps they already have,” Boyd said.
Before she started her company, she worked at United Kingdom-based home furnishings brand Soane Britain, which designs and makes furniture, upholstery, lighting, fabrics and wallpaper.
