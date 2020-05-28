Beginning Friday, CVS Health will open 39 new COVID-19 testing sites at drive-thru locations across Virginia.
Seven of the CVS Pharmacy sites, which will utilize self-swab tests, will be in the Richmond area, with appointments available by signing up online at CVS.com starting Friday.
“Opening access to testing in more locations using our drive-thru window represents an important milestone in our response to the pandemic," said Larry J. Merlo, President and CEO, CVS Health, in a press release. CVS set a goal to establish 1,000 testing locations across the country by the end of May, and the company said the 39 Virginia sites will help their mission of processing up to 1.5 million tests per month.
According to CVS, more than half of their national testing sites will serve communities with the greatest need for support, including those in poverty, lack of access to transportation and crowded housing.
“If you're worried you may have COVID-19, you should be able to get tested,” Gov. Ralph Northam said in the release. “I appreciate CVS stepping up to help more Virginians get access to testing -- at no cost, even if you don't have insurance. These 39 sites are an important part of Virginia's testing plan. They are in the community, they're open seven days a week, and they are staffed by people you can trust.”
Patients who schedule an appointment online will be required to stay in their cars and will be directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window, where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions, CVS Health said. A CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self-swab process to ensure it is done properly. Tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing and the results will be available in approximately three days.
Testing will not take place inside any retail locations, and CVS Pharmacy, HealthHUB and MinuteClinic will continue to serve customers and patients, according to the press release.
The new testing sites in Virginia include:
• CVS Pharmacy, 6400 Landsdowne Center, Alexandria, VA 22315
• CVS Pharmacy, 7205 Little River Turnpike, Annandale, VA 22003
• CVS Pharmacy, 3401 Charles Street, Bailey's Crossroads, VA 22041
• CVS Pharmacy, 1700 Seminole Trail, Charlottesville, VA 22901
• CVS Pharmacy, 1329 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake, VA 23320
• CVS Pharmacy, 2981 Military Highway S., Chesapeake, VA 23323
• CVS Pharmacy, 16712 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Dumfries, VA 22026
• CVS Pharmacy, 10090 Fairfax Boulevard, Fairfax, VA 22030
• CVS Pharmacy, 3921 Prosperity Avenue, Fairfax, VA 22031
• CVS Pharmacy, 9009 Silverbrook Road, Fairfax Station, VA 22079
• CVS Pharmacy, 5832 Harrison Road, Fredericksburg, VA 22407
• CVS Pharmacy, 4201 Plank Road, Fredericksburg, VA 22407
• CVS Pharmacy, 10000 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Fredericksburg, VA 22407
• CVS Pharmacy, 1511 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Fredericksburg, VA 22401
• CVS Pharmacy, 1020 Seneca Road, Great Falls, VA 22066
• CVS Pharmacy, 7515 Williamson Road, Hollins, VA 24019
• CVS Pharmacy, 616 East Market Street, Leesburg, VA 20176
• CVS Pharmacy, 19305 Ruby Drive, Leesburg, VA 20176
• CVS Pharmacy, 2009 Wards Road, Lynchburg, VA 24502
• CVS Pharmacy, 6360 Hoadly Road, Manassas, VA 20112
• CVS Pharmacy, 13180 Midlothian Turnpike, Midlothian, VA 23113
• CVS Pharmacy, 13000 Warwick Boulevard, Newport News, VA 23602
• CVS Pharmacy, 4261 Little Creek Rd., Norfolk, VA 23505
• CVS Pharmacy, 3717 Hampton Blvd. (SWC), Norfolk, VA 23508
• CVS Pharmacy, 5829 High Street, Portsmouth, VA 23703
• CVS Pharmacy, 31 W. Main Street, Radford, VA 24141
• CVS Pharmacy, 8820 West Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23294
• CVS Pharmacy, 5001 West Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23230
• CVS Pharmacy, 8811 Forest Hill Road, Richmond, VA 23235
• CVS Pharmacy, 5001 Forest Hills Avenue, Richmond, VA 23225
• CVS Pharmacy, 3001 Lauderdale Drive, Richmond, VA 23233
• CVS Pharmacy, 8121 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond, VA 23236
• CVS Pharmacy, 1205 N. Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, VA 23223
• CVS Pharmacy, 902 Garrisonville Road, Stafford, VA 22554
• CVS Pharmacy, 1280 North Great Neck, Virginia Beach, VA 23454
• CVS Pharmacy, 6099 Indian River Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23464
• CVS Pharmacy, 1688 Laskin Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23451
• CVS Pharmacy, 1600 Richmond Road, Williamsburg, VA 23185
• CVS Pharmacy, 2207 Valley Avenue, Winchester, VA 22601
