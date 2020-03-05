DownRiver logo

A day of tactical workshops for startup founders, entrepreneurs and small-business owners will be a key part of the DownRiver 2020 forum.

The event - slated for May 14 - will feature a series of topical workshops, noteworthy speakers and a panel discussion. There also will have discussions on the future of the Richmond region's innovation and entrepreneurial ecosystem.

DownRiver will give participants an opportunity to connect with other entrepreneurs.

Activation Capital, a nonprofit associated with the Virginia Bio+Tech Park in downtown Richmond, is sponsoring the DownRiver event that brings together those involved in Virginia’s entrepreneurial ecosystems for a day of networking, learning and collaboration.

DownRiver will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Studio Two Three at 3300 W. Clay St. in Scott's Addition. Plans also call for events to be held at other locations in Scott’s Addition.

Tickets are $50 or $25 for students who must show a school identification at registration.

Register and more details can be found at www.upriverrva.com/downriver2020.

