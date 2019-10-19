The deadline to nominate a company to be included in the region’s Top Workplaces program has been extended.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch has set Nov. 15 as the deadline to give people another chance to nominate their favorite employer for the newspaper’s seventh annual Top Workplaces program.
Nominations may be made at Richmond.com/Top-Workplaces or (804) 977-9367.
Anyone can nominate an employer — private, public, government and nonprofit — as long as the business has at least 35 employees.
The Times-Dispatch has partnered with Energage to determine the region’s best places to work based on employee survey feedback. The research firm has conducted these types of surveys for dozens of newspapers across the country.
Energage will survey companies through November by sending a 24-question confidential survey to employees of companies that agree to participate in the program. Energage then determines who makes the list based on those surveys.
The Times-Dispatch will honor the Top Workplaces companies at an awards program in early May. The employers also will be recognized in a Top Workplaces special section.
Employers will be recognized based on company size: mega (1,000-plus employees); large (400-999); midsize (125 to 399); and small (124 or fewer).
Sixty-five companies were recognized this past May at the awards ceremony. Four of those companies were ranked No. 1 in each of the four size categories — mega, large, midsize and small.
In the 2019 program, automotive retailer CarMax ranked first in the mega-size category for the sixth consecutive year — the only business receiving the top designation all six years in any category.
Real estate firm Long & Foster was the top-ranked company in the large category; construction and development firm Hourigan was the best in the midsize category; and emergency response operator RVA Restoration was ranked first for the small category.
Last fall, Energage invited 739 employers in the region to participate, and 101 organizations agreed to do so. Those businesses employ 34,567 people locally.
Of those employees who received questionnaires, 12,571 responded, either on paper or online.
