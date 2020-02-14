An Illinois-based company is laying off 75 employees from its Richmond-area operations and shuttering locations in at least four other states after losing its business with online retailer Amazon.com.
Bear Down Logistics Inc. submitted a WARN Act notice to government officials in Virginia this week, saying that it will close its operations at 4101 Carolina Ave. in Henrico County.
It will lay off 75 employees, effective April 13.
"The entire facility will be closed and all employees at the facility will be impacted," the company wrote in its notice to state and local officials. "This closure is expected to be permanent."
Michael Dipiazza, vice president of operations for Bear Down Logistics, said the affected employees have been given separation dates, but he declined to comment further on the reason for the closure.
Bloomberg News reported that Bear Down Logistics is closing operations after failing to meet Amazon's standards.
The warehouse building at 4101 Carolina Ave. near the Richmond International Raceway complex had listed Amazon as a tenant on building permits in 2017. Signs outside of the warehouse then welcome Amazon Flex drivers.
Bear Down Logistics is based in Mokena, Ill. and operates a fleet of delivery vehicles with routes in 10 states, according to the company’s website.
The company also notified officials in Ohio this week that it is laying off 105 employees at its operations in suburban Cincinnati, according to WARN Act notice posted by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.
Officials in Minnesota and Illinois also were notified that the company would close facilities in those states in April, Bloomberg News report. Another Bear Down facility near Grand Rapids, Mich., will close in April, according to documents reviewed by Bloomberg.
“We have a responsibility to our customers and the communities where we operate to ensure these partners meet our high standards for things like safety and working conditions,” an Amazon spokeswoman said in an email to Bloomberg. “Occasionally we need to end a relationship with a partner and when this happens we are committed to helping the impacted employees find opportunities with other delivery service partners or to learn more about the thousands of available roles at Amazon delivery stations and fulfillment centers.”
Amazon in 2018 launched a program encouraging aspiring entrepreneurs to lease vans, hire drivers and build their own businesses delivering packages to Amazon's customers. More than 100 such businesses have sprouted around the country, helping Amazon increase delivery capacity.
