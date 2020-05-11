Delta Airlines is temporarily suspending service from the Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport and nine other airports starting Wednesday.
The operations at the 10 airports will remain closed at least until September, as Delta evaluates overall network needs, the company said.
Delta decided to temporarily close operations at the 10 airports because the airline provides service at a nearby airport. Norfolk International Airport is the nearest Delta-served airport to Newport News.
The airline suspended service to Chicago Midway International Airport; Oakland International Airport, Hollywood Burbank Airport and Long Beach Airport, all in California; T. F. Green International Airport in Rhode Island; Westchester County Airport and Stewart International Airport, both in New York; Akron-Canton Airport in Ohio; and Manchester-Boston Regional Airport in New Hampshire.
“The safety of our employees and customers remains our primary focus as we navigate these challenges together,” said Sandy Gordon, Delta's senior vice president for domestic airport operations. “By consolidating operations while customer traffic is low, we can allow more of our people to stay home in accordance with local health guidelines.”
Delta has announced an 85 percent reduction in its second quarter schedule, which include reductions of 80 percent in U.S. domestic capacity and 90 percent internationally.
