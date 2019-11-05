A mixed-used development is about to take root off Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield County less than a mile east of state Route 288.
The Promenade at Winterfield will feature about 24,000 square feet of retail or restaurant space, 19 luxury apartments above that retail space and 50 upscale townhomes.
Construction on the development, which is near the intersection of Midlothian Turnpike and Winterfield Road, will begin soon. The project is scheduled to be completed in next year's third quarter.
Thalhimer Realty Partners Inc., the investment and development subsidiary of the Henrico-based commercial real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer, is developing the project.
The company completed the sale of 5.47 acres along Winterfield Lane for the development. The parcels were acquired from several different sellers for a total purchase price of $2,098,810.
The Promenade at Winterfield will incorporate dining, pedestrian walkability and landscaped greenery to create a connection between residences, businesses, shops and restaurants, the developer said.
Bruce Bigger and Will McGoogan with Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer were involved in the sale negotiations. Pam Strieffler and Annie O'Connor, also with Thalhimer, will be handling the leasing of the center.
