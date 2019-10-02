Dominion Energy named two of its top executives to new roles as co-chief operating officers of the Richmond-based energy giant.
Robert M. Blue and Diane Leopold — both now executive vice presidents — will share the role of chief operating officer.
Blue formerly led the company’s power delivery division. He will now oversee Dominion Energy Virginia and the company’s contracted generation operation, which includes the nuclear-energy producing Millstone Power Station in Waterford, Conn., and more than 50 contracted solar facilities.
Leopold, who formerly led the company’s gas infrastructure division, will oversee its gas transmission and storage operation; its gas distribution operations, which includes companies in Idaho, North Carolina, Ohio, Utah, West Virginia and Wyoming; and Dominion Energy South Carolina.
“Bob and Diane have led business units at Dominion Energy for a combined decade and bring to their new roles vast understanding of the energy sector and its relationship to customers, and superior leadership skills,” Dominion Chairman and CEO Thomas F. Farrell II said in a statement. “Our five new operating segments will be in excellent hands.”
The changes are effective Dec. 1.
Also Carter M. Reid, currently executive vice president and chief administrative and compliance officer, will become executive vice president and chief of staff for Dominion Energy, and president of Dominion Energy Services.
The changes come as part of a business reorganization that will eliminate the separate generation operating segment.
Paul D. Koonce will step down as head of Dominion Energy’s power generation group on Dec. 1, but will serve as executive vice president and strategic adviser to Farrell until Feb. 1, when Koonce will retire.
