Retiring all carbon-producing power plants in Virginia by 2045 would require Dominion Energy to import power from “carbon-intensive” facilities outside the state, the company said in a filing to state regulators Friday.
The filing, which lays out the company’s 15-year plan for energy production, represents Dominion’s first stab at complying with new legislation signed by Gov. Ralph Northam in April that will overhaul electric energy production in the state in favor of more clean energy. It comes with higher bills for customers.
That legislation, the Virginia Clean Economy Act, calls for all natural gas and coal power plants to shut down by 2045, as the state grows clean energy production and energy efficiency.
Dominion, the state’s largest utility with 2.5 million customers, told regulators at the State Corporation Commission Friday that the company could retire carbon-yielding units by 2045, but not without buying power from natural gas and coal power plants from nearby states. Alternatively, the company could extend the life of its natural gas power plants beyond 2045 with regulatory approval.
Either way, the company said, customers in Virginia should expect to see their bills rise by as much as 3% a year until 2030, in large part due to infrastructure investments to build solar, offshore wind and battery capacity.
For the average residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours per month, that could mean an increase of $45.92 to their monthly bills, from the current $116.18 per month to $168.58 per month.
The current average reflects a $6 reduction for average monthly bills Dominion announced this week, citing decreases in fuel costs. The discount will be effective May 1, and is a decrease for the average bill from $122.66.
None of the plans presented by Dominion would lead to 100% clean energy use in Virginia by 2045, company officials said in an interview Friday.
“There is not a plan to do that. What we would need is new technology,” said Glenn Kelley, Dominion’s director for strategic planning, adding that particularly in the winter, when solar generation declines, the company does not foresee being able to meet peak demand without its natural gas plants or importing electricity.
“We’re hopeful that tech will improve things in the future, but we don’t have a plan that does that,” he said.
Katherine Bond, a lobbyist for Dominion who represented the company during negotiations of the new law, said the options Dominion presented to regulators are to decrease carbon emission in the state by 2045 while either importing electricity or keeping its most efficient natural gas plants running.
“[All plans] all take carbon units in Virginia down, but it's still a question at a regional level,” Bond said. “We’ve constructed three of the cleanest natural gas plants in the nation. When the state of Virginia regulates carbon, what it says is, we don’t want carbon emissions here in Virginia.”
Bond pointed to language in the new law that would allow Dominion to keep natural gas plants open beyond 2045, with regulatory approval, if the company needs them to meet demand.
The annual filing represents a preliminary outlook, and the plans in it would involve extensive regulatory approval down the line, Bond said.
Brenna Gilmore of the advocacy group Clean Virginia, which has sought to break up Dominion’s monopoly over electric generation in the state, said the company is still analyzing the plan posted Friday afternoon. Gilmore said in a statement that an initial review shows a “flawed and imperfect” interpretation of the new law.
“After decades of delays and resistance, Dominion has been forced by recent law to move forward on clean energy. The new [15-year plan], while a step in the right direction, is nevertheless a flawed and imperfect reflection of the clean energy directive from the Governor, General Assembly, and citizens of the Commonwealth,” he said.
Southern Environmental Law Center Senior Attorney Will Cleveland chided the utility's plan to continuing relying on carbon-emitting energy sources.
“We have serious doubts Dominion has presented the most cost-effective way to implement the Clean Economy Act and are disappointed to see the company continuing to peddle fossil-intensive plans that will produce 10 million tons of carbon pollution in 2045 at a time when new Virginia law requires the utility to be at zero emissions," Cleveland said in a statement.
Dominion said its analysis doesn’t include the impacts of COVID-19 on energy generation and demand, though PJM Interconnection LLC, a group that coordinates electric generation across the Atlantic region, estimates energy use has decreased amid the pandemic.
“[Dominion] believes it is too early to predict the long-term effects of the COVID-19 public health emergency, including the effect on customer load,” the company wrote in its filing.
Lawmakers grappled with the cost to customers when debating the legislation during the General Assembly’s winter session, leaving many Republicans and some Democrats concerned about the burden to consumers.
Some of the concerns focused on the cost of a massive offshore wind farm. The measure would make it easier for Dominion Energy to obtain regulatory approval for the project, planned off the coast of Virginia Beach. The project’s estimated cost nears $7.8 billion, including profit for Dominion, and would be paid by Dominion’s customers in Virginia.
The legislation does include some protections for low-income Virginians, and a call for a study to determine the “social cost” of carbon pollution.
