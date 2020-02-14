Duluth Trading Co.

Duluth Trading Co. plans to open its first store in the Richmond area in March in the West Broad Marketplace shopping center in western Henrico County.

 GREGORY J. GILLIGAN/TIMES-DISPATCH

Look for the Duluth Trading Co. to open its first store in the Richmond area next month.

The men's and women's apparel retailer, which specializes in casual and work clothing and accessories, will open in the West Broad Marketplace shopping center in western Henrico County.

The store will open March 1 for a VIP shopping night. The grand opening is March 5 with a flannel ribbon cutting ceremony.

Duluth Trading is leasing 16,828 square feet in the shopping center where Cabela’s and Wegmans are anchor tenants.

The Short Pump store, at 12260 W. Broad St., is the company's 62nd U.S. retail location and its second in Virginia (the other Virginia store is in Manassas).

