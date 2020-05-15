For the first time in two months, Sedona Taphouse’s outdoor patio had patrons in seats and food on the tables on Friday afternoon.
The eatery in the Westchester Commons shopping center in Chesterfield County welcomed hungry customers back in Phase One of reopening Virginia businesses during the pandemic.
Mother-and-daughter JoAnn Jordan and Jill Long, both Powhatan County residents, found themselves at Sedona after running errands all afternoon.
“It’s fitting we happened to be here,” Long said, as she and her mother described themselves as coming to Sedona “a lot but not weekly.”
Sipping on iced teas, the pair indicated it was nice to be outside, enjoying Friday's beautiful weather.
Even so, Jordan said life still doesn’t seem normal despite restrictions slowly being lifted in Phase One.
“I still don’t think there’s anything normal about it,” Jordan said.
Abiding by Gov. Ralph Northam’s guidelines for Phase One reopening, Sedona Taphouse, like many other restaurants in Chesterfield, Henrico and Hanover counties with outside patios, served customers on Friday. Restaurants in Richmond could not because the restrictions there have not been lifted.
Independent stores, national retailers and shopping centers and most malls throughout the Richmond region also reopened Friday for the first time in two months. Not all stores reopened.
Phase One guidelines include industry-specific restrictions, such as restaurants only opening outdoor seating spaces at 50% capacity and all employees must wear face coverings. Retailers can operate at 50% of a store's capacity.
***
At Short Pump Town Center, Henrico resident Kim Brann was picking up dresses at the Lilly Pulitzer store. The dresses were for her daughter, who is visiting here this weekend on her way to Florida.
The store wasn't open for shoppers, but employees were fulfilling orders for curbside pickup.
But Brann wanted to see what styles were available in her daughter's size for immediate purchase, so the store's manager showed her some from the window. It was the ultimate in window shopping, she said.
"I think it is good to get back to business," said Brann, who ventured to the mall twice. "We have to be extra careful. It is fun to shop. I was able to get [the dresses] on the spur of the moment and not wait for them to be shipped."
Short Pump Town Center was busier than it had been in weeks. She and her husband walk the mall regularly since their gym is closed.
"People are getting out and about," Brann said.
***
Betsy Riggs got to do two of her favorite things Friday – take a pilates exercise class on the roof of the ACAC gym in West Broad Village and then do some shopping at the Tweed gift store in The Shoppes at Westgate across from Short Pump Town Center.
It was her first trip out, except for going to the grocery store.
"I was very excited and very eager to get back to my normal routine of what I enjoy doing," Riggs said.
The pilates class was on the roof of the ACAC building because gym owners and operators had to be creative in order to follow the governor's restrictions on reopening under Phase One. Gyms have the ability to host outdoor classes and activities with no more than 10 people.
"It was challenging because of the heat," Riggs said of the pilates class. "This was taxing on me but it was great to jump on in. It was a great experience to have the norm of going to the gym and then going to one of my favorite stores."
At Tweed, she bought some graduation gifts.
"It wasn't terribly busy. I thought maybe I might have to stand in line or wait in my car for my turn to go into the store, but I went right on in."
Tweed President Kate Stottlemyer said the shop had a steady flow of customers - usually a handful of shoppers at a time. Her store could have up to 43 people at one time under the state's guidelines, but she was watching the number and expected to limit the number to no more than 10 people at a time.
"We were a little nervous about opening, but it has been going well. We weren't sure what to expect," Stottlemyer said. "People are happy to be out and about shopping. Everybody who comes in the store is buying. People are taking their time to look around the store."
Shoppers were buying graduation gifts, baby gifts and items for themselves. "People seem to be coming in and buying something for themselves. But we also have been doing a lot of gift wrapping."
***
In Hanover, restaurants with outdoor dining areas were getting ready Friday for the first table-side services since March.
Chris Eberle didn’t mince words.
“You can tell they still love their Kreggers,” he said Friday afternoon as he prepped the patio areas at Kreggers Tap and Table in the Kings Charter Shopping Center in Hanover with taped arrows on the sidewalk to indicate the entrances.
After two months of only curbside takeout and limited delivery, Eberle, Kreggers’ owner, knows his customers are eager to get back to the actual restaurant, even if it is just the patio.
He was happy to welcome them back, so much so that he was putting a time limit on the tables – 1½ hours.
Generous? Maybe, but “this is a regular-based restaurant,” he said. “We’re not going to push anybody” to leave quickly.
Not far from Kreggers, Industrial Taphouse already had a full patio. It opened at noon Friday. Tables were far apart. Staff wore masks.
Taphouse regular Brett Banton said he was there on the restaurant’s last day in March, and he came back Friday to show his support.
While he has patronized the Taphouse for takeout meals, “it’s awesome to be able to hang out with friends – and people,” he said.
In Ashland, town officials closed South Center Street along the railroad tracks on either side of England Street for its Parking to Patio Initiative.
Closing the street allows restaurants and shops to use the full sidewalks out front for tables. The initiative will be in place through Phase One and Phase Two reopening, and if it works well, it might become a permanent scene, said Ashland Planning Director Nora Amos.
She said a portion of Lee Street near the library has also been closed, and other businesses are allowed to use up to 25% of their parking lots for business purposes.
***
Cheryl Cannon, owner of four My Salon Suite and Salon Plaza locations in the Richmond area, said activity was “actually busier than I thought we would be" on Friday.
“I would say the stylists are steady with clients one right after the other ... with the 15 minutes disinfecting process in between, of course," Cannon said.
About 19 out of 28 stylists at the My Salon Suite location in the Colonnades West Shopping Center in western Henrico worked Friday afternoon, with another six stylists scheduled to see clients Friday evening.
“It’s obviously not the full house we usually have, but I’m excited it’s this busy,” Cannon said.
***
As Short Pump Town Center ramped up its reopening, in came the temperatures in the 80s.
Dozens of shoppers preferred lingering on the first level of the mall, taking in the sun along the edges of what used to be the center's entertainment space. Some sipped on venti strawberry acai refreshers from Starbucks with friends, a welcome reprieve from the scorching heat that left most shoppers feeling that masks would be too hot to wear in this weather.
As people approached, a few would slide the masks back onto their faces. Others were too busy scarfing down Chick-fil-A's large waffle fries to notice.
More than 20 shops at Short Pump were open, employees at the ready for customers with masks and gloves. People entering shops would sometimes slap on a face covering, a reminder that Short Pump Town Center has not yet returned to normal.
At Baker's Crust at the mall, more than 15 people hung out on the patio, throwing their heads back in laughter with friends and family, toasting to the end of the week.
Then a server came by, masked with gloves, ruining the illusion that the mall could once again see its classic summer days.
