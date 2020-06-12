While signs show the U.S. economy is rebounding somewhat from the severe downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the recovery could be slow, the top official with the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond said Friday.
Thomas I. Barkin said the speed of the recovery will depend a lot on the future spread of the virus and the ability of businesses to adapt to new health protocols and job-training needs.
"The time of being fully locked down seems to be over," said Barkin, who has been president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond since January 2018. "Localities are in the process of reopening. Assuming no significant resurgence [in the coronavirus], we should see a positive trajectory from here."
Yet Barkin raised some concerns about the economic recovery during a speech Friday to members of the Richmond-area business community in a webinar hosted by the business organization ChamberRVA.
One area is the jobless rate, which stood at 13.3% in May, the U.S. Labor Department reported last week.
But the real unemployment rate is likely in the "high teens"' when taking into account people who have simply dropped out of the workforce and those who have not reported being out of work, Barkin said.
“The reality is actually worse than the 13.3% headline number. And distressingly, those job losses have disproportionately fallen on people of color, underscoring a historic set of faultlines in our society that are painfully tangible right now,” Barkin said.
"For the tens of millions of people who have lost their jobs, their future is hazy," Barkin said. "Will they be called back to their former places of employment? If not, what jobs will be available to them? Will the industries for which they have been trained continue to exist at the scale they did in the past, or continue to exist at all?"
He also noted a difference in how the economic crisis has affected white-collar employees compared with blue-collar workers, and urban and rural workers.
The jobless rate is around 7% among white-collar workers, about 63% of whom have been able to work from home. But the unemployment rate is around 20% among blue-collar and service-industry workers, and many of those people who are still working have had no choice but to potentially expose themselves to the virus by working outside their homes.
The pace of recovery "is going to be slow" without systematic efforts to protect workers and consumers, he said.
“People are going to have to feel comfortable shopping and traveling, and eating out," he said.
"Our legislators and monetary policy makers have taken extraordinary steps to support the health of the economy, but if we are going to get to the other side of the crisis, we have to also be thinking about the longer-term changes that will enable our economy to recover and give more people a shot at participating when it does," Barkin said.
"For me, that starts with aggressive and consistent workplace health protection protocols," he said. "These are critical for essential workers. They are also critical to convince displaced workers it is safe to come back and then critical to make consumers feel safe when they visit a store or restaurant.”
The crisis has further spotlighted the need for additional resources for education and job-training, along with childcare and elder care, with many people facing barriers to returning to work during the pandemic because they have limited access to those services. He said he crisis represents "an opportunity to bolster community colleges in job training programs" along with online job training.
"There is no getting around expanding public and private investment in early childcare and elder care," he said. "With an aging population and millions of working families depending on childcare to work, we need to find a way to make these business models safe, sustainable and affordable."
While retail sales and manufacturing production both have declined by double digits, Barkin also pointed to some recent signs of a rebound, including a rise in positive consumer sentiment, a recent improvement in credit card spending, and signs that people are driving and traveling more compared with the early stages of the crisis. Automobile dealers have reported a rebound in demand.
However, much will depend on whether there are future surges in infection rates, and how long government-backed fiscal stimulus lasts, Barkin said.
The scale of the crisis prompted the Federal Reserve to signal Wednesday that it expects to keep its key short-term interest rate near zero through 2022 as a way to provide stimulus to the economy.
Barkin, who is not a voting member this year of the Federal Open Market Committee, a panel of rotating regional bank presidents and Fed board members that meets regularly to set the federal funds rate, said he sees little chance the Fed will take the extraordinary step of pushing interest rates below zero. He will be a voting member in 2021 as he was in 2018.
"There is economic theory that suggests that it provides more stimulus for the economy," he said. "I don’t see that happening in practice. If you look at the results in Japan and Europe, they don’t seem to be compelling at all."
