Virginia’s economy is expected to continue growing and adding jobs next year, but that growth might be constrained by employers having difficulties finding people to fill them, one economist said Friday in Richmond.
Job growth has been steady for several years — employers in Virginia will likely add a net total of more than 47,000 jobs next year — but job growth has slowed in recent months nationally and in Virginia, said Lisa Sturtevant, chief economist for the Virginia Realtors organization.
“I don’t think that has anything to do with demand,” said Sturtevant, speaking at the 10th annual Virginia Economic Summit held by the Virginia Chamber Foundation on Friday. “I don’t think it has anything to do with softening economic fundamentals in the state. I think it has to do with the fact that employers can’t find workers to fill jobs.”
Another factor that could constrain economic growth is housing availability and affordability, said Sturtevant, noting that Virginia saw a net outflow of those ages 18 to 34 leaving the state versus those moving here from 2017 to 2018.
Sturtevant linked those leaving the state with rising home and rental prices in the state. The median price for a home was about $290,000 in October, and the Realtors group forecasts the median price to exceed $308,000 next year, an incentive for younger workers to seek lower housing costs elsewhere, she said.
“We are projecting that home prices are going to rise faster here in Virginia than they are in the rest of the country, at 4.6%,” she said.
“So if you think about the solutions to attracting and retaining labor, quality of life and housing is important,” she said. “This idea of working to expand housing availability in order to bring prices and rents in line with what people can afford is going to be important.”
More than 800 members of the business community attended the event at the Greater Richmond Convention Center, which also included remarks by U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine and Gov. Ralph Northam, a panel discussion by business executives on why they chose to expand their businesses in Virginia, and a panel discussion on economic development.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.