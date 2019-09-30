Electric automobile maker Tesla Inc. is planning to open a service center in Virginia Beach, which would be the California-based company's third location in Virginia.
This location will be a service center, not a showroom where customers can shop for cars such as at Tesla's two other Virginia locations in western Henrico County and near Tysons Corner.
The company has signed a lease for a 9,580-square-foot space at 573 Central Drive in Virginia Beach, a Tesla spokesman said.
The service center will provide greater convenience to Tesla owners in the Hampton Roads area, enabling them to get repairs that the company's mobile-repair teams can't perform without having to go to Richmond or other Tesla locations, the spokesman said.
Tesla opened a dealership at 9850 W. Broad St. in western Henrico County in August 2017.
The Henrico dealership is facing a legal challenge by the Virginia Automobile Dealers Association, a trade group for independent dealerships in Virginia. The group argues that the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles should not have cleared Tesla to open the company-owned dealership in Henrico because state law prohibits automobile manufacturers from selling directly to customers in most cases.
In June, a Richmond Circuit Court Judge affirmed the DMV's decision to permit the dealership. The Virginia dealers group said it would appeal the ruling.
