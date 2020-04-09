An employee of DuPont Co.'s Spruance plant in Chesterfield County has died from complications due to COVID-19, the company confirmed on Thursday.
The manufacturing company had confirmed Monday that five of its local employees had tested positive for the coronavirus and were quarantined, but the company's plant on Jefferson Davis Highway was still operating.
"The DuPont Spruance family is deeply saddened to report that one of our colleagues has passed away due to complications from the COVID-19 virus," the company said in a statement on Thursday. "Our deepest sympathy goes out to the family and friends of our colleague. We have offered our support to them during this extremely difficult time."
The company said four other Spruance employees that have tested positive for the virus, are "quarantined and recovering" following a medical evaluation.
The Spruance plant is still operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week on a 12-hour rotating shift schedule, the company said.
The Spruance plant is the largest factory operated by Wilmington, Del.-based DuPont.
The factory employs about 2,200 people, including about 1,800 DuPont employees and several hundred contractors.
The plant makes high-performance materials used in safety and protective gear and clothing such as Tyvek, Kevlar and Nomex, and all three production lines are still operating, the company said.
Tyvek, a water and microbial-resistant material, is used in protective personal garments worn by first responders and medical professionals, and demand for the product has increased because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Another good reason for social distancing when you are not at the plant. DuPont can check the people on sight without being overwhelmed as long as those people spend as much time away from the plant in their own homes and not ignoring social distancing guidelines like trying to congregate for things like religious services or kids’ parties.
