CapitolMac, founded in 1990 as the local source for Apple sales, support and service in the Richmond region, is shutting down.
The company's store at 1700 W. Main St. in Richmond's Fan District as well as a store in Baltimore's Fells Point neighborhood should close probably during the week of Jan. 20, the company's owner said Monday. The CapitolMac store in Williamsburg will remain open under a new name and new owners.
"After three decades as one of America's original Apple resellers, we're sad to report that the time has come to close the doors...barring any last-minute takeover interest," Dheeraj Vasishta, the firm's president who bought the business a decade ago, wrote in a LinkedIn post.
"In the meantime, we'd like to thank our faithful customers in Richmond and Baltimore for their years of business," the post said. "We couldn't have done it without you. But nowadays, it's become increasingly harder to be a small, independent business and survive in an insanely competitive landscape."
Vasishta, who expanded the business to Baltimore and Williamsburg, said CapitolMac is closing because the company is having financial problems relating to issues in getting Apple inventory, declining margins on products being sold and relocating its Richmond store.
"Selling Apple products has been notorious for being a low margin business," he said. "We get our revenue from the services and repairs and accessories. But in recent years, repairs have gradually been less and less profitable."
The company also started taking a hit on the repair side of its business, particularly as consumers went to repair shops that are not authorized by Apple.
On top of that, CapitolMac moved its Richmond store four blocks to its current location at 1700 W. Main St. in 2016.
"I think we never quite fully recovered the cost overruns of our relocation in Richmond. We had to build the store to comply with tightened standards that Apple has to what showrooms should look like," he said. "We did borrow. We just didn’t borrow enough and that [the over budget costs and longer time the relocation took] cut into our operating funds. That began that downward spiral."
At the same time, CapitolMac was named to the Inc. 5000 list of the nation's fastest-growing private businesses based on the companies' three-year revenue growth rates. The company ranked No. 4410 in 2016 and No. 4417 in 2017, when it had revenue of $2.3 million and a 57% growth rate.
The company has furniture and fixtures and some small amount of remaining accessories to be sold at the Richmond and Baltimore stores, he said. Both stores have limited hours as the business winds down.
At its peak in recent years, CapitolMac had nine employees at its Richmond location and five in Baltimore. It now has two employees at each store winding down the business.
CapitolMac began in 1990 when it opened a store in Richmond as an Apple Inc. reseller and service provider initially for Macintosh products.
Since then, the company's ownership changed as did its locations - from Cleveland Street, and North Robinson Street to two locations on Main Street. The company also closed for about a year in 2002 after one owner ran into financial troubles.
CapitolMac operated only the Richmond location until 2010 when a second store opened in Baltimore. That happened after Vasishta acquired the business in 2009.
In 2015, the company opened a store in the New Town shopping center in Williamsburg. That location will continue under the iCommand name. The employees who ran that store became the owners of the newly formed, independent entity.
Vasishta said he is in discussions with the owner of the building where the Richmond store is. The company has a "little over a year left on the lease. I hope we can find a mutually agreeable solution to the issue."
The Baltimore store has been operating under a month-to-month lease since 2011.
Vasishta had hoped to be able to sell CapitolMac, but that is doesn't look possible. "It still could happen. We are open to being approached, but it is getting late in the process."
What a shame....these folks have been able to determine and correct issues on our Macs much faster and nicer than other places including the Apple stores! I am hopeful someone will be able to buy the business and keep those fabulous technicians!
