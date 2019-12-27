Why you know the company: Richmond-based craft spirits maker Belle Isle Moonshine was founded by Vince Riggi and Brian Marks in 2013.
Belle Isle’s moonshine brands are sold in 15 states. It operates a production facility in the Manchester neighborhood of South Richmond.
What’s new: After introducing a new product line in October, Belle Isle Moonshine enters 2020 in the midst of a major capital raise aimed at helping it build production and awareness of its brands.
Belle Isle added to its product lineup in October with the introduction of Belle Isle Canned Cocktails.
The cocktails, sold in 12-ounce cans at stores such as Total Wine and Kroger and locally at Ellwood Thompson’s Local Market grocery, are premium, ready-to-drink cocktails made with three of Belle Isle’s flavors of moonshine and a burst of bubbles.
“One of Belle Isle’s goals is to make it easier to enjoy a delicious cocktail,” said Riggi, the company’s CEO. “The canned cocktails represent a significant opportunity for growth, as it positions us with a distribution channel that was previously unavailable to Belle Isle, which is grocery and convenience stores.”
As of Dec. 23, the company also had raised $7.9 million toward a targeted capital raise of $11.7 million.
The raise includes a $5 million convertible note secured in 2018, and the company kicked off a series B capital raise in 2019. It has raised $2.9 million of that series B, with $3.8 million remaining.
The investments will help the company increase its marketing and sales efforts in the 15 states where its moonshine is being sold, with a particular emphasis on its home state.
“We are going to dig deep and scale sales in our current markets, Virginia being our largest with a little less than 50 percent of sales,” Riggi said.
Late in 2018, Belle Isle doubled the size of its production facility on Maury Street to 14,000 square feet. The investments will help the company increase production in 2020.
The company employs 30 people, with about half in Richmond and the rest across its sales territory. Riggi said the company expects to add jobs in 2020.
“There is not a clearly defined number [of jobs] as of now, but we will be adding the necessary resources where we deem them to be appropriate,” he said. “With growth comes additional needs.”
