Why you know him: Michael C. Hild founded the fast-growing mortgage company Live Well Financial in 2005 and served as its CEO until the company abruptly shut down on May 3, laying off its 103 employees most of whom worked at the company’s corporate offices in Chesterfield County.
In late August, Hild was arrested and charged by federal prosecutors with five criminal charges alleging that he was a mastermind in a multimillion-dollar bond fraud scheme.
Hild pleaded not guilty in federal court in New York City in September to the five counts.
His trial date is set for Oct. 13. If convicted on all five counts, he faces a maximum sentence of 115 years in prison. The charges also contain a maximum fine of $5 million.
Hild, 45, is accused of fraudulently inflating the value of Live Well Financial’s portfolio of complex reverse-mortgage bonds by more than $140 million.
“Mr. Hild is deeply disappointed that the government has chosen to respond to the business failure of Live Well Financial by alleging corporate fraud,” according to a statement in late August from one of his lawyers, Vernon E. Inge Jr. in Richmond. “While Live Well unfortunately failed, every business failure is not a corporate crime.”
What's new: Hild also faces five civil charges filed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at the same time he was charged on criminal counts.
But those civil charges have been put on hold until his criminal case is completed.
Federal prosecutors had requested the action, and received approval in early December, saying that courts frequently postpone civil proceedings when there is a parallel criminal prosecution.
"A stay in such circumstances is especially appropriate because requiring Hild to answer or otherwise respond to the complaint in this matter could require him to take positions that could prejudice him in the criminal case, and any exchange of discovery beyond that which is contemplated under the proposed stay would be asymmetrical and could allow Hild to circumvent the criminal discovery rules and improperly tailor his defense to the government’s evidence in the criminal case," according to the motion filed in federal court by Geoffrey S. Berman, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York.
Lawyers for Hild told prosecutors that their client consented to the request for a stay. Lawyers for the Live Well Financial the SEC took no position on the request.
Meanwhile, 10 properties in and around the Hull Street corridor in the Manchester neighborhood of South Richmond were sold in mid December at an auction that generated a total of $4.676 million, which includes a 10% buyers premium added onto the highest bid.
The properties were owned by Church Hill Ventures LLC, Kingfisher LLC and Gardenia LLC - entities controlled by Laura Dyer Hild and her husband. Laura Hild is listed as the owner on several of the limited liability companies while her husband is sometimes listed as the managing member, federal court records show.
She has not been charged with any crimes.
The Virginia Credit Union, along with the Hilds and the federal government, sought the auction on the properties to "preserve their value pending a resolution of the criminal charges and a final adjudication of the government's forfeiture claims," according to federal court documents.
A federal court judge had signed an order in late August prohibiting Hild or his wife from selling more than two dozen properties owned directly or indirectly by Laura Hild because prosecutors believe that those properties were purchased with proceeds of his alleged fraudulent schemes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.