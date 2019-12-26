Why you know the company: The Richmond-based startup company Tablee developed a device called the Tablee Tap, which can be placed on tables in restaurants, hotels or resorts. Customers can press a button on the device, which sends a signal to a smartwatch worn by a waiter or waitress pinpointing where the service is needed.
The company's software also can collect data that managers can use to improve service.
Tablee was co-founded by Wendy Jiang and Brent Dillie,
What's new: After getting an investment in 2019 from two local business leaders, Tablee is going into a new business accelerator program in Chicago in 2020.
Tablee has been accepted into the Food Factory, a business accelerator program that supports emerging, innovative businesses in the food industry.
"We are going to be spending a good amount of time in Chicago for 2020," Jiang said of the 16-week program in Chicago backed by Gordon Food Service, the largest privately held and family-managed foodservice distributor in North America.
Jiang and Dillie are going to rotate attending the program.
Tablee is one of seven companies attending the accelerator. Other participants include Sociavore, a website builder and e-commerce platform for restaurants, and OjaExpress, a Chicago-based same-day grocery delivery platform.
"This is going to provide us some exposure to people that have been in the [food industry] space for a long time," Jiang said.
In May, Tablee got an investment from David Gallagher and David Fratkin, the co-founders of the Richmond-based payroll and workforce management firm Dominion Payroll. The amount was not disclosed.
In October, Tablee won second place in the Start Me Up Innovation Awards, a business pitch competition in Italy sponsored by Foodservice Consultants International.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.