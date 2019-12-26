Why you know the company: The Richmond-based startup company Tablee developed a device called the Tablee Tap, which can be placed on tables in restaurants, hotels or resorts. Customers can press a button on the device, which sends a signal to a smartwatch worn by a waiter or waitress pinpointing where the service is needed.

The company's software also can collect data that managers can use to improve service.

Tablee was co-founded by Wendy Jiang and Brent Dillie,

What's new: After getting an investment in 2019 from two local business leaders, Tablee is going into a new business accelerator program in Chicago in 2020.

Tablee has been accepted into the Food Factory, a business accelerator program that supports emerging, innovative businesses in the food industry.

"We are going to be spending a good amount of time in Chicago for 2020," Jiang said of the 16-week program in Chicago backed by Gordon Food Service, the largest privately held and family-managed foodservice distributor in North America.

Jiang and Dillie are going to rotate attending the program.

Tablee is one of seven companies attending the accelerator. Other participants include Sociavore, a website builder and e-commerce platform for restaurants, and OjaExpress, a Chicago-based same-day grocery delivery platform.

"This is going to provide us some exposure to people that have been in the [food industry] space for a long time," Jiang said.

In May, Tablee got an investment from David Gallagher and David Fratkin, the co-founders of the Richmond-based payroll and workforce management firm Dominion Payroll. The amount was not disclosed.

In October, Tablee won second place in the Start Me Up Innovation Awards, a business pitch competition in Italy sponsored by Foodservice Consultants International.

