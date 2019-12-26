Weather Alert

...AREAS OF FOG ACROSS PORTIONS OF CENTRAL VIRGINIA... AREAS OF FOG REMAIN ACROSS PORTIONS OF CENTRAL VIRGINIA ALONG THE INTERSTATE 95 CORRIDOR, INCLUDING PORTIONS OF METRO RICHMOND. SURFACE VISIBILITIES HAVE LOWERED TO LESS THAN ONE MILE IN MANY LOCATIONS, AND LOCALLY VISIBILITIES MAY BRIEFLY BE REDUCED TO ONE QUARTER MILE AT TIMES. MANY LOCATIONS ARE REPORTING TEMPERATURES ABOVE FREEZING, SO THE POTENTIAL FOR SLICK ROADS IS DIMINISHING. VISIBILITIES ARE EXPECTED TO SLOWLY IMPROVE AFTER 10 AM. MOTORISTS SHOULD BE ALERT FOR SUDDEN CHANGES IN VISIBILITY DUE TO THE AREAS OF FOG AND FOR SLICK ROADWAYS, ESPECIALLY ON BRIDGES AND OVERPASSES. DRIVE AT REDUCED SPEEDS AND USE LOW BEAM HEADLIGHTS ONLY.