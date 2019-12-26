Why you know the company: TemperPack is a Richmond-based company that makes sustainable recyclable packaging materials.
The company was founded as a garage business in Maryland in 2014 by Brian Powers, the company's chief executive officer, and his friends James McGoff and Charles Vincent. The company moved its operations to Richmond in 2015.
It now has a manufacturing plant on Carolina Avenue in eastern Henrico County and an office and research lab in South Richmond. TemperPack also has a manufacturing plant in Nevada.
What's new: TemperPack ended 2019 on a big note as the company raised $12.99 million in the form of equity, options and other securities from 25 investors, according to a Dec. 10 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
"We raised $13 million of equity to increase our capacity and automation in Richmond and Las Vegas, as well as expanding our product lines focused on the life sciences industry," Powers said.
The raise comes three months after TemperPack said in September that it had completed an expansion of its production facility in Las Vegas, where its ClimaCell recyclable packaging is made. ClimaCell is a recyclable packaging material that matches the thermal performance of Styrofoam, the company said.
The latest investment round comes after the company completed a capital raise of $22.5 million in January.
That investment round was led by Revolution Growth, a fund co-founded by billionaire entrepreneur and AOL co-founder Steve Case. Also participating in the investment round was Harbert Growth Partners, a Richmond-based investment firm that invests in emerging, high-growth businesses.
