Like numerous other Richmond-area business owners, Gary Weiner is hoping to get a small piece of the $350 billion aid package to help small businesses like his Saxon Shoes stores weather the economic shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The company had to close its store in the Short Pump Town Center in Henrico County and one in Fredericksburg and lay off all but a handful of employees three weeks ago. Now boxes and boxes of shoes that were ordered for the spring selling season are stacked in his stores going unsold, and Weiner is facing difficult decisions about how to pay the bills.
"I have managed through rough, I have managed through slow, and I have managed through snow," Weiner said. "But I have never had to manage through zero. This is a very, very lucrative time for us right now that is just not materializing."
Weiner has applied for funds from the Paycheck Protection Program, a federal program designed to offer forgivable, taxpayer-backed loans to businesses with fewer than 500 employees. As of Wednesday morning, he had not yet heard whether his company would get any of the stimulus dollars.
Applications for loans were opened last Friday, and businesses have rushed to apply for them. Banks that are approved to offer the loans by the U.S. Small Business Administration have been overwhelmed with requests, and the response to those applying for loans has varied.
Robert Clark wanted to make sure that his Shipvine e-commerce customer fulfillment business would be able to get one of the loans. He got the loan application last Wednesday and applied at New Horizon Bank in Powhatan County on Friday.
By Monday, he got word that his Richmond-based company had been approved for the loan. He hasn't received the funds yet, but he's thankful money is on the way.
"It has reduced my stress big time," said Clark, the co-founder and president of Shipvine, which employs 18 workers. "It is a relief to know that some money will be coming to shore up the finances so we can eventually hit the ground running."
It remains to be seen how many Richmond-area small businesses will get access to stimulus funds.
"The volume has been overwhelming, all the banks say," said Doug Jones, a managing director and fractional chief financial officer for clients of Fahrenheit Advisors, a Richmond-based consulting firm that serves businesses in Virginia. "For clients applying [for loans], it has been everything from 'oh, that wasn't too bad, to 'it is incredibly difficult and frustrating.'"
Some banks have said they are only going to offer loans to existing customers, he said. Other banks have said they are open to new customers seeking loans, but they will give priority to existing customers over new loan applicants, Jones said.
Yet some businesses seeking loans have complained about being turned away.
For instance, Wells Fargo & Co., the nation's fourth largest bank, said Sunday it had reached a $10 billion cap on the number of loans it could offer under restrictions placed on the bank in 2018, but the Federal Reserve on Wednesday temporarily lifted those restrictions, allowing the bank to make more loans.
***
Atlantic Union Bank is working to process and approve as many applications for loans as possible, said John Asbury, chief executive officer of Atlantic Union Bankshares, the bank's parent company.
As of Wednesday morning, 5,984 applications for stimulus loans had been submitted to Atlantic Union Bank, Virginia's largest bank based on assets with headquarters in the state.
Those applications amounted to a total of $1.42 billion. The businesses that have submitted the applications have about 216,000 employees, Asbury said.
"It is astonishing," Asbury said in an interview Wednesday. "I am a 32-year banker. I never even thought about this as conceivable. We are economic first responders."
The bank, which has shifted its branch locations to drive-through services only, has moved about 400 of its employees who are mostly working at home now to do the work of taking and processing Paycheck Protection Program loan applications.
As of Wednesday, Atlantic Union had approved 1,918 applications for about $660 million, and about $50 million had been dispersed, Asbury said.
The bank is currently only accepting applications form existing customers, but "we are being approached by an increasingly large number who do not do business with Atlantic Union Bank," he said.
The average loan request is $236,000, but Asbury stressed that the funding is more accurately considered a grant than a loan, because the loans are forgivable if business recipients meet certain qualifications, mainly aimed at keeping employees on the payroll.
He described the situation as "a footrace" to access the stimulus money. Asbury said he believes the entire $349 billion Paycheck Protection Program will be exhausted by this weekend. Congress is now considering adding another $250 billion to the program.
The switch to taking loans for the stimulus program was rapid, Asbury said.
"The SBA [Small Business Administration] was given days to come up with the program," he said. "The banks were given less time still. We went from very little knowledge of it to having to build the program over a five-day period. We built a virtual factory - an assembly line" to take loan applications.
***
Shipvine moved quickly to apply for its loan, Clark said. "My biggest fear was that the program would run out of money before we had our application in," he said.
Clark decided to go with the one-branch New Horizon Bank rather than a big multistate financial institution because he and his business partner worried about getting lost with the millions of applications.
Shipvine employs about 18 people. It stores merchandise for about 50 retailers and other companies at its warehouse at 2102 Decatur St. in South Richmond and then ships products to consumers when orders are placed.
The funds will be used to cover payroll to keep his workers employed.
"We hope to come out of this in a couple of months and hit the ground running. We don’t want to lay anybody off. We don’t want to let anybody go," Clark said.
***
There have been "bumps in the road" so far for the Paycheck Protection Program, said Nancy Thomas, president of the Retail Merchants Association, a trade group with about 400 retail business members in the Richmond region.
"Banks are trying to decipher the information and how they are going to pursue these loans. We are still in that period of applications being sent in, and people are waiting to hear whether they are being accepted."
"We are asking our members to be patient," Thomas said. "These banks are getting the information as fast as they can. Some of them are working 24-7 trying to service and guide this application process to help their clients."
Stephen Weir, a fractional chief financial officer and founder of Weir Consulting in Richmond, has had several clients apply for the loans, but none had received money as of Tuesday. Weir said the process has placed "a massive amount of operational stress" on banks, but "if it works the way it was designed, it will do a lot of good," for small businesses.
"The local bankers seem to be doing it best," Weir said, specifically mentioning Village Bank, Atlantic Union and South State Bank.
***
Noprofit organizations also are eligible for the Paycheck Protection Program.
Among those that have applied is Church Hill Activities and Tutoring, or CHAT, an 18-year-old nonprofit that provides tutoring, youth development activities and workforce training for about 150 students in eastern Richmond and Henrico. It runs a faith-based high school called Church Hill Academy with 42 students and its workforce development program includes the retail business Front Porch Cafe on Nine Mile Road.
"We suspended all normal programming for now, in line with the governor's orders" requiring social distancing to prevent the spread of the virus, said Jonathan Chan, CHAT's executive director. "It means we also closed our business - our small business - so we stopped seeing revenue for now." The school has shifted to online instruction.
CHAT has 54 people on its payroll, including those who work in the job training program at the cafe, and it is hoping to keep them on the payroll for at least eight weeks through the PPP.
The nonprofit, which has an annual budget of about $2.5 million a year, has applied through its bank for $260,000 in stimulus funds, though it was unclear as of Wednesday how much it might get.
"I am really grateful that nonprofits are included in this," Chan said. "I think the challenge to policy makers is to really think about how their actions are going to affect us as employers but also service providers, not justnow, but six months and 12 months from now."
***
For Saxon Shoes, The period between March 15 and May 15 typically would be "a monster season" for shoe sales, Weiner said.
But not this year.
Saxon Shoes has been able to do some sales online, but "our niche is in-store fitting, so the vast majority of our business was in-store, with very little online," said Weiner. "That is what makes us different."
"We get tremendous deliveries from the middle to end of January through the first 10 days of March, and the way the coronavirus happened so quickly, nobody had a chance to duck," he said.
"Being in that niche right now is not a pretty place to be," Weiner said, adding that any business with inventories of products - particularly seasonal inventories - is likely facing a crisis right now.
Weiner said one issue with the Paycheck Protection Program for his business is that the loans - while available to cover costs such as interest on mortgages, rent, and utilities - are only fully forgivable if businesses devote at least 75 percent for payroll.
"It is a nice help from the government, but what it does is it helps the staff and the employees," he said. "It also gives us a few dollars for part of the rent and part of the utilities, but we are still in the position that we don’t have revenue to cover the balance of the overhead, and to cover any of the merchandise that has been received."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.