Henrico County-based GPM Investments LLC, the parent company of the Fas Mart convenience store chain and hundreds of other convenience stores across the country, plans to be listed on a major U.S. stock exchange.
GPM would do so by having Arko Holdings Ltd., the Israeli public holding company that controls the majority of GPM, merge with Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II, a Nasdaq-listed special purpose acquisition company. The companies announced on Monday that they have signed a letter of intent to merge.
Once the deal is completed, which is expected during the fourth quarter, the combined company will be listed on Nasdaq. At that time, shares of Arko will be de-listed from Tel-Aviv stock exchange.
The combined company is valued at about $1.5 billion, according to the preliminary details of the proposed transaction.
In addition to restructuring its ownership, the deal also will give GPM more liquidity to be able to fuel its growth by acquisitions, the company said.
"We have a demonstrated history of profitable growth and a track record of executing consolidation opportunities," Arie Kotler, the chief executive officer of Arko and GPM who will lead the combined company, said in a statement.
"Combining with Haymaker as a Nasdaq-listed, pure-play operator of convenience stores greatly enhances our ability to execute our growth strategy in a large, growing, recession resistant industry, while driving value for our combined shareholders,” said Kotler, who has lived in the U.S. since 1997.
Haymaker, which was created last year with the plan to complete a deal in the media, retail or hospitality sectors, said it wanted to merge with GPM and Arko because of the chain's growth history.
"This is a sizeable transaction at approximately $1.5 billion in enterprise value, with a business that has scale, geographic diversity and significant growth opportunities, led by Arie and a strong management team with public market experience," Steven Heyer, CEO and executive chairman of Haymaker, said in a statement.
“We intend to continue growing the GPM platform and to pursue strategic initiatives jointly with Arie, a proven consolidator and operator," Heyer said. "The structure of the proposed business combination is also appealing – we expect long-term institutional investors and management to roll over significant equity at an attractive valuation relative to U.S.-listed peers.”
Kotler engineered the creation of GPM Investments LLC and its 2003 purchase of the bankrupt Fas Mart chain - 169 stores in and around Virginia.
Arko, which Kotler is the controlling shareholder and is its chairman and CEO, bought a controlling interest in GPM in 2011 when the chain had 320 stores. Kotler became the convenience store chain's CEO.
When the merger deal with Haymaker is completed later this year, Kotler will be the largest shareholder of the combined company and its controlling shareholder.
The deal calls for New York-based Haymaker and Arko to combine, with the former equity holders of both entities and the minority shareholders of GPM owning shares in the combined public company that will be listed on Nasdaq.
Arko’s existing shareholders would own a majority of the equity in the combined company. Kotler is expected to rollover 90% of his ownership into the new entity, according to regulatory filings.
Arko currently owns 68% of GPM and the remaining 32% is held by Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP and Harvest Partners SCF L.P. The company didn't provide an ownership breakdown after the merger is completed.
GPM is the seventh-largest convenience store chain in the U.S. based on company-owned locations and is the largest privately owned company in the convenience store industry. It operates 1,400 convenience stores - 1,272 company-operated stores and 128 additional sites to which it delivers fuel - in 23 states.
The company is expected to generate about $1.5 billion in sales for 2020, regulatory filings show. This year, the chain is estimated it will have $145 to $150 million in operating earnings, or earnings before interest, taxes, and amortization, according to regulatory filings.
The company operates in three segments: retail; wholesale, which supplies fuel to third-party dealers; and GPM Petroleum, which supplies fuel to company stores as well as independent operators.
In addition to Fas Mart, GPM operates stores under names that include Admiral, Apple Market, Jiffi Stop, Li’l Cricket, E-Z Mart, Roadrunner Markets, Scotchman, Shore Stop and Village Pantry.
