The Federal Reserve's surprise move Tuesday to cut interest rates to support the economy as the coronavirus spreads prompted mixed reactions from investment advisors and market observers in the Richmond area.
The Fed's policy committee voted unanimously to lower its benchmark rate by a half percentage point to a range of 1% to 1.25%. Chairman Jerome Powell said at a news conference that the virus “will surely weigh on economic activity both here and abroad for some time.”
Markets initially rallied briefly in the morning following the Fed's surprise move, but it took just 15 minutes for the gains to evaporate.
The Dow Jones industrial average lost 785 points, or 2.9%.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell below 1% for the first time in history as investors ratcheted back expectations for the economy and inflation.
The Fed's action was the first time the central bank has cut rates between policy meetings since the 2008 financial crisis, and it's the largest rate cut since then.
The rate cut “seems to be a beneficial step, and I hope as events unfold, it will do some good,” said J. Alfred Broaddus Jr., retired president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond.
Broaddus, who was the Richmond Fed's president and CEO from 1993 until his retirement in 2004, said he could not recall a time when the Fed has adjusted rates in response to a public health problem.
The virus scare has caused business to slow or stop in some places around the world, particularly factories in China. Leisure and corporate travel to European destinations has diminished. "We expect that will continue and probably will grow,” Powell said.
The rate cut could mitigate some of the potential negative consequences for the economy, Broaddus said, but the Fed’s decision was still a “very hard kind of call,” and it does have some risks.
During the Great Recession of 2008 and 2009, the Fed cut rates in response to the subprime mortgage crisis. “This is a very different kind of event,” Broaddus said. “This is what economists in their jargon refer to as a supply-side-driven, negative shock to the economy. This is not something the Fed can address directly, obviously. At the end of the day, it has to be addressed by the health authorities and physicians and other scientists.”
Some traders questioned whether more aid is on the way to stabilize the market, while others called the Fed's move premature to begin with.
The risks are that the Fed’s actions could “raise the fear factor in some people’s minds, and maybe some small business firms and others,” he said.
“It was a trade-off between potential benefits and potential risks,” Broaddus said. “The Fed had to balance that, and I guess they balanced it intelligently and beneficially.”
After the Fed’s announcement, Powell said the Fed recognizes the fast spread of the virus is a risk for the economy, and he cited concerns from the travel and hotel industries. Powell said that since last week, when several Fed officials had said they saw no urgent need to cut rates, “we have seen a broader spread of the virus."
The drawback of the Fed’s action on Tuesday was it came earlier than expected and seems to have spooked investors and increased uncertainty, said financial advisors at Alpha Omega Wealth Management, an investment advisory firm in Henrico County.
“The market was fully expecting them to cut rates in two weeks when they meet. The big surprise was doing it a couple of weeks early,” said Everett Reveley, senior financial advisor for Alpha Omega Wealth. “At this point, it does not bolster confidence.”
Cutting rates hurts savers – people will earn less interest on their checking accounts, for instance – as well as the banking industry, said Craig Forbes, the firm’s principal and co-founder. It also does not address the underlying ways the virus is affecting the economy, such as causing supply chain disruptions.
“This does not put workers in China back to work,” Forbes said. “This does not produce more goods and services and put them on planes and boats to be sold in the U.S. or Europe.”
“I think their [the Fed’s] intentions are good, but those other solutions are going to take something other than this, and maybe just time.”
Jamie Cox, managing partner at Harris Financial Group in Chesterfield County, said it is no surprise that the Fed took action, given that governments are trying to buy time for the coronavirus scare to pass and for economies to recover.
“Taking the world's second largest economy [China] offline for a month will take a bite out of global GDP and the fallout, although temporary, will be very sharp,” Cox said.
“The U.S. Federal Reserve did not need to cut rates for the U.S. to weather the storm economically,” Cox said. “However, the Fed understands that high levels of market volatility can spook investors and companies alike, thereby causing folks to pull back with spending and growth plans, thus creating a negative feedback loop which could lead to a self fulfilling recessionary cycle.”
Given that this is an election year in the U.S., any fiscal response to help the economy could be slow and fraught with politics, Cox said. “The Fed is in a position to act swiftly and without direct political interference, and that's a huge advantage.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.