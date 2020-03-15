Fed takes emergency steps to slash rates and ease bank rules

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference, Tuesday, March 3, 2020, to discuss an announcement from the Federal Open Market Committee, in Washington. In a surprise move, the Federal Reserve cut its benchmark interest rate by a sizable half-percentage point in an effort to support the economy in the face of the spreading coronavirus. Chairman Jerome Powell noted that the coronavirus “poses evolving risks to economic activity."  (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

 The Associated Press

The Federal Reserve took emergency action Sunday and slashed its benchmark interest rate by a full percentage point to nearly zero.

The Fed also announced it would purchase more Treasury securities to encourage lending to try to offset the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

The central bank said the effects of the outbreak will weigh on economic activity in the near term and pose risks to the economic outlook.

The central bank said it will keep rates at nearly zero until it feels confident the economy has weathered recent events.

"The Federal Reserve is prepared to use its full range of tools to support the flow of credit to households and businesses and thereby promote its maximum employment and price stability goals," the Fed said in a statement.

"The effects of the coronavirus will weigh on economic activity in the near term and pose risks to the economic outlook," the Fed statement said. 

The Fed "expects to maintain this target range until it is confident that the economy has weathered recent events and is on track to achieve its maximum employment and price stability goals."

