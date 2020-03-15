The Federal Reserve took emergency action Sunday and slashed its benchmark interest rate by a full percentage point to nearly zero.
The Fed also announced it would purchase more Treasury securities to encourage lending to try to offset the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.
The central bank said the effects of the outbreak will weigh on economic activity in the near term and pose risks to the economic outlook.
The central bank said it will keep rates at nearly zero until it feels confident the economy has weathered recent events.
"The Federal Reserve is prepared to use its full range of tools to support the flow of credit to households and businesses and thereby promote its maximum employment and price stability goals," the Fed said in a statement.
"The effects of the coronavirus will weigh on economic activity in the near term and pose risks to the economic outlook," the Fed statement said.
The Fed "expects to maintain this target range until it is confident that the economy has weathered recent events and is on track to achieve its maximum employment and price stability goals."
