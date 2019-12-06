1717 Innovation Center

The outside of Capital One’s 1717 Innovation Center in Shockoe Bottom. This fall, the center will host five nonprofits as part of a 12-week accelerator program designed to help them grow their missions.

While NPO Launchpad wraps up the first cohort of nonprofits to complete its program, another accelerator designed to help nonprofit organizations in the Richmond region also recently completed its inaugural class.

Grow@1717, a nonprofit accelerator supported by Capital One Financial Corp, graduated its first class of five nonprofit organizations last week.

The 12-week accelerator program, hosted at Capital One’s 1717 Innovation Center in Richmond’s Shockoe Bottom, provided nonprofit leaders with a needs assessment, professional development workshops, mentoring and other services.

At an event on Thursday to conclude the three-week program, each of the five nonprofits was awarded a $3,000 grant from Capital One to support their mission, along with a complimentary membership in the Collaboratory of Virginia, a new coworking space for nonprofit organizations being developed on Maywill Street in Henrico County.

More than 50 nonprofits applied to participate in the first Grow@1717 program. Capital One expects to have a second cohort in 2020, said Rasheeda Creighton, executive director of the 1717 Innovation Center.

The five nonprofits that completed the program are:

Atlantic Outreach Group:

  • A Richmond-based nonprofit that assists people with physical, mental, emotional, social and financial challenges by connecting them to the resources necessary to empower them.

Oakwood Arts:

  • A nonprofit with a mission to make art and careers in creative industries accessible to all through community engagement, inspiring programming and experiential education.

The Neighborhood Resource Center of Greater Fulton

  • : An educational and cultural center fostering personal growth and community change in the Greater Fulton area of Richmond through community education, nutrition, and career and employment services.

The READ Center:

  • A community-based nonprofit organization providing educational opportunities to adults with low-level reading and communication skills.

Armstrong Leadership Program:

  • A program at Armstrong High School to help students excel and become leaders by engaging in personal reflection, mentoring and peer mediation, traditional tutoring, college and career preparation and cultural exploration.

