The ePac Flexible Packaging business serves mostly small- and medium-sized food manufacturers.

A packaging manufacturer is opening a plant in Henrico County, creating 35 jobs.

The company, ePac Flexible Packaging, is spending $6.5 million to open a production site in the North Run Business Park on East Parham Road.

The Henrico location is ePac’s first in Virginia. With 14 other locations in the United States, ePac makes digitally printed flexible packaging for markets such as bakery products, confections, frozen foods, health and beauty products, pet foods and roasted coffee.

Virginia competed with North Carolina and Maryland for the company’s investment, Gov. Ralph Northam’s office announced Monday.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership is supporting the company through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program by providing services to support employee recruitment and training.

Founded in 2016, ePac serves mainly small and medium-size business customers.

“Our customers are predominantly small- and medium-sized food manufacturers who value fast time-to-market and the ability to order to demand,” said Robert Laird, general manager of ePac’s Richmond operations, in a statement. “As we evaluated the Virginia market, we found a vibrant food manufacturing industry that we believe we could add value to and help small brands become big brands.”

