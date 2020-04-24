Founded as a startup business in the Richmond area a little more than 10 years ago, technology company WealthForge is gunning to reach a key milestone this year.
“We are about to cross the $2 billion mark,” said Mat Dellorso, WealthForge’s co-founder and managing principal.
That’s not $2 billion in revenue for the company, but $2 billion in alternative investment transactions that the company has helped make happen through its technology tools and its broker-dealer business.
WealthForge operates within a growing industry sector commonly referred to as “fintech” — short for financial technology.
The company’s technology platform is designed to enable financial professionals, investors and businesses who are involved in alternative investments perform those transactions more quickly and smoothly when compared with the conventional way of using paper documents.
Dellorso said the company’s nearly $2 billion in investment volume from more than 17,000 transactions is measured from the time the company was founded, but a huge chunk of that — more than $700 million — happened in 2019.
A big part of what has fueled the company’s most recent growth was its introduction last year of a technology tool it calls Altigo, an acronym for “alternative investments in good order.”
WealthForge’s has carved out a market by serving the type of investments that most U.S. businesses do — investments raised not on a stock exchange but through private placements typically with high-net-worth investors. Real estate investments trusts are one major market the company serves.
“It is anything that is not traded on an exchange, and really our focus is on anything that is invested in via paper, so you have to sign a subscription document,” said Bill Robbins, who joined WealthForge as its chief revenue officer in 2015 before becoming is chief executive officer in 2016.
The process of completing private placement investments traditionally has been very paper intensive, and prone to errors, Robbins and Dellorso said. “Traditionally, it involves a lot of mail and faxing and scanning of documents,” Dellorso said.
It can take weeks to complete a transaction because of documents being shuffled back and forth between investors, advisors and brokers. “It is a very manual process, and it leads to lots of errors and lots of re-work,” Robbins said. “Altigo basically streamlines that entire process for the adviser.”
Dellorso describes the company’s technology as “like Turbo Tax for investments.” The Altigo platform enables investors to electronically view and select available investments with their clients. One of WealthForge’s services is to make sure the electronic documents are compliant with regulations. Documents can be signed electronically and quickly shared.
“We are bringing a lot of speed, scale and efficiency to it,” Dellorso said. “That process can be done at scale, hundreds of times in a matter of minutes.”
WealthForge has evolved as a business over time.
The company, founded by University of Richmond business school graduates Dellorso and Fred Byrant Jr., originally sought to capitalize on the crowdfunding trend by offering an online platform where “average Joes” could invest in small- or medium-sized, for-profit companies seeking to raise money through private investments.
That kind of democratized private investing, promised under the JOBS Act passed by Congress in 2012, has never fully materialized. Today, only individuals with $200,000 of annual income or $1 million in liquid net worth can invest via a private placement.
Dellorso noted, however, that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission voted at the end of 2019 in favor of broadening those requirements to allow people with certain job credentials or professional experience to invest in private placements even without meeting the financial thresholds.
Like a lot of startups, WealthForge eventually pivoted, focusing its business model less on being a matchmaker between entrepreneur and investors and more on providing the “picks and shovels” needed to do private placement investments, Dellorso said.
The company now employs 35 people.
“Along our journey, we have always had a broker-dealer business and a technology business,” Dellorso said. “The broker-dealer side has historically been where we have made most of our revenue. Going forward, we are more tech oriented.”
Last fall, WealthForge moved into a newly renovated office at Altamont Avenue and West Moore Street in Scott’s Addition. The practically brand-new office is now cleared of employees because of the coronavirus pandemic, but Dellorso said the company is still finding ways to keep its business growing.
February was a record month for deal flow, Dellorso and Robbins said. It is unclear just how significantly the economic crisis could impact business, but it turns out the company’s technology can come in pretty handy during a time of “social distancing,” when financial advisers and their clients can’t meet in person.
“We have seen a little bit of an uptick on growth here recently as a result of the pandemic,” Dellorso said. “A lot has changed, but a lot remains the same.”
