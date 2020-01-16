Kim Scheeler, who had been president and CEO of ChamberRVA from August 2008 until he retired from the regional business organization last month, has taken a position with the West Cary Group.
The Richmond-based advertising and marketing firm hired Scheeler as its senior policy advisor, the company announced Wednesday.
Moses Foster Jr., founder, president and CEO of West Cary Group, said a growing part of his firm's business is providing community engagement strategies in the public sector.
"The initiatives with the greatest impact sit at the intersection of government, the private sector and philanthropy, and if those parties don't effectively engage the communities they serve, then great projects can die a quick death," Foster said. "I've worked with Kim for more than 12 years, and no one understands this better than he does. My hope is that, together, we can help get more projects – that benefit all Virginians – over the finish line."
Scheeler, 65, will split his time between Richmond and Port Charlotte, Fla., where he and his wife moved to last fall.
Before starting at what was then called the Greater Richmond Chamber in August 2008, Scheeler had been president and CEO of the Greater Tampa Chamber of Commerce for seven years.
West Cary Group's public-sector clients include the Henrico Economic Development Authority, Richmond International Airport, PlanRVA and the City of Richmond Department of Public Utilities.
