The former vice president of MGT Construction Management Inc., which filed for Chapter 7 liquidation two years ago this week, has been charged by federal authorities with conspiracy to bank and wire fraud.
Patrick Lindsey, 42, of Midlothian, was hired by the company in 2007 as an estimator and in 2013 he became vice president of pre-construction services serving until he was fired in November 2016, according to a charging document filed in U.S. District Court in Richmond on Tuesday.
Court records show that bond and plea agreement hearings have been set in the case for March 2. Lindsey's lawyer did not immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday.
Authorities allege that Lindsey was involved in a fraudulent accounting scheme involving unidentified co-conspirators from 2011 until his firing.
By the end of the conspiracy, authorities allege that the company, once a subsidiary of Henrico County-based commercial real estate brokerage Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer, was $28 million in debt.
"Lindsey assumed primary responsibility at MGT Construction for the physical, day-to-day management of a large-scale, long-running fraudulent accounting scheme that Lindsey and his fellow conspirators operated to conceal the fact that many of MGT's construction projects were returning losses - not profits - to MGT and its parent company, Thalhimer," alleges the U.S. attorney's office.
Authorities allege that the purpose of the conspiracy was to conceal the company's true financial condition in order for the perpetrators to maintain control of the company and continue to profit from their salaries and bonuses.
"As a result of Lindsey's accounting manipulations, the revised [work-in-progress] report would reflect an inaccurate, fraudulent profitability figure - one that both concealed the losses on that nearly-completed job, and simultaneously inflated MGT's net income on that job. Lindsey and his co-conspirators understood that this inflated profitability figure was material to the financial institutions and bonding companies on whose lines of credit and insurance coverage MGT and Thalhimer depended," the court records show.
Revenue at MGT Construction increased from about $14.5 million in 2011 to $63.5 million in 2015, court records show.
Lee Warfield, chairman, president and CEO at Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer, declined to comment on the federal charge against Lindsey, except to say the company has cooperated with federal authorities on the investigation for the past year.
MGT Construction had been involved in hundreds of construction projects throughout Richmond and elsewhere in Virginia and North Carolina.
Its projects include Eggleston Plaza, a housing project in Jackson Ward and renovations of three City View Landing warehouses into apartments and office space at the site of the former Reynolds Metals Co.’s South Plant in the Manchester area of South Richmond.
Before its bankruptcy filing, MGT Construction had employed a couple dozen workers managing projects mostly in Virginia and North Carolina. But there were no employees at the time of the bankruptcy filing except for a restructuring officer hired to wind the business down.
In November, Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer settled with the liquidation trustee overseeing MGT Construction's bankruptcy case with the company and one of its insurance firms paying a total of $1.5 million into the bankruptcy estate.
