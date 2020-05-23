A coalition has joined forces to help support small businesses in the Richmond region reopen by providing supplies in high demand as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
ForwardRVA is furnishing the region's small and locally-owned businesses that has 25 or fewer employees with free personal protection equipment starter toolkits.
The group is distributing 4,000 toolkits, which include face masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, “We’re Open” signs, and important safety information.
The packages are starter kits only — not a full-fledged inventory supply — and are only available while supplies last. The intent is to help small businesses get started to reopen by giving them the initial necessary supply resources, ForwardRVA says.
Small business owners must register in advance for the toolkits and select a pickup location at forwardrva.com.
The toolkits will be available for pickup at several locations throughout the region on Wednesday and Thursday.
ForwardRVA, a coalition of business, community, and governmental leaders, is coordinated by ChamberRVA.
