Four Richmond-area businesses have been recognized among Virginia’s 50 fastest growing, privately held companies by the Virginia Chamber of Commerce.
Red Orange Studio, ProfitOptics Inc., Capital Square and Solvaria made the 25th annual Fantastic 50 list last month. The winners were announced by the chamber after the awards ceremony was canceled due to COVID-19.
Red Orange Studio, a small marketing agency that specializes in graphic design, is ranked No. 26 on the list. The agency, founded in 2005, has locations in Richmond and Virginia Beach.
“One of our core values at Red Orange is ‘great design for everyone,’” founder and CEO Susie Fife said in a statement. “With that value in mind, we have grown our creative agency with the ability to serve a wide range of clients — including some of Virginia’s largest employers, as well as our community’s newest small businesses and most impactful nonprofits.”
Henrico County-based ProfitOptics is ranked No. 27 on the Fantastic 50 list. The company, founded in 2008, delivers custom software solutions to businesses.
Capital Square, which is based in Henrico, jumped to the No. 31 spot this year, after being ranked No. 33 in 2019. The real estate investment and management company has accumulated over $2 billion in transaction volume since it was founded in 2012.
IT consultancy Solvaria, also in Henrico, is ranked No. 47 on the list. The firm has provided database services and IT strategy to businesses since it was founded in 1997.
Companies on the Fantastic 50 list must be privately held and based in Virginia, show revenues between $200,000 and $200 million, and demonstrate positive revenue growth and positive net income in the most recent fiscal year, compared with the previous year. Companies are judged on a four-year revenue history.
Herndon’s B3 Group Inc., which is a service-disabled veteran-owned small business, earned the top spot and had the highest overall growth in the state. B3 Group Inc. is a health IT and management consulting firm.
Capital Square and Solvaria also each have been named to the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing private companies in America three times, while ProfitOptics has been on the Inc. list five times.
