Good news for automobile drivers: Gasoline prices are starting to slip below $2 per gallon in the Richmond region for the first time since late 2016, sparked largely by the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.
With fewer people traveling and demand declining, the price for a gallon of regular gasoline in the Richmond area has fallen 9 cents per gallon in the past week. The average price in the Richmond area was $2.02 per gallon on Friday, according to the motorist club AAA.
In some outer localities of the region, such as Powhatan, Goochland and Prince George counties, the average price already had dropped below $2 by Friday.
Widespread event cancellations because of the coronavirus and fewer people traveling to work at offices are taking a chunk out of road travel, said Morgan Dean, a spokesman for AAA Mid-Atlantic.
“So many people are telecommuting and working from home,” he said. “They are not taking the kids to sports practices or anything like that. It is an unprecedented event.”
However, Dean said demand for gasoline seems to have “ticked up” a bit recently in the area, which he attributed to people filling up their cars as they go out to buy groceries in preparation for their children being home from school for at least two weeks.
The last time the average price for gas was under $2 per gallon in Virginia was on Nov. 30, 2016, when the average was $1.99, AAA said. The last time gas was under $2 in Richmond was Dec. 1, 2016, when it was $1.98.
The average price in Virginia was $2.09, down from $2.18 a week ago and $2.30 a year ago.
The national average price for regular gasoline was $2.30 per gallon on Friday, AAA reported.
As of Friday, Texas became the first state to post a statewide average price for unleaded gas below $2. The Texas average was $1.99 on Friday.
Gasoline prices also have dropped because crude oil prices have crashed recently, partly because of the coronavirus and partly because of a price war between major oil suppliers Saudi Arabia and Russia.
“We are probably going to see low gas prices for a good long while,” Dean said.
