A Richmond-based coworking space operator is planning its third office in Hampton Roads.
Gather Workspaces LLC, the fast-growing Richmond-based company that designs, builds and operates collaborative workspaces, signed a lease in the Town Center building in Virginia Beach.
The company will occupy the entire third floor of the mixed-use building, taking 28,547 square feet of space. First floor tenants of the building include Brooks Brothers, Keagan’s Irish Pub, Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant and The Cheesecake Factory.
A $4 million renovation of the third floor space will begin in early 2020 and should be ready in June.
The new location will mark the company’s seventh coworking space in its nearly six-year history - four in the Richmond region and three in Hampton Roads.
In Hampton Roads, the company has coworking spaces in downtown Norfolk and in Newport News.
In the Richmond region, Gather currently operates locations at 313 E. Broad St. in downtown Richmond; at 2920 W. Broad St. in the Scott’s Addition; and in the West Broad Village in western Henrico County. It plans to open a location in the Winterfield Crossing development in Chesterfield County in the fall of 2020.
The planned Virginia Beach location will feature more than 150 private offices, ranging from one-person offices to larger suites for bigger teams. There also will be meeting rooms, a kitchen and communal areas.
When it opens, the Virginia Beach location can accommodate roughly 515 members. Gather has more than 850 combined members in Richmond, Newport News and Norfolk.
Coworking spaces like the ones that Gather operates appeal to self-employed people who work from home, to businesses that need a single office and not a long-term commitment, and to out-of-town companies seeking a local presence.
