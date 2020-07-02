The top executive with Henrico County-based Genworth Financial Inc. assured analysts and investors on Thursday that the insurance giant's planned acquisition by China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co. Ltd. is still on track despite yet another delay.
Genworth's stock price dropped sharply on Tuesday after the company announced that the closing of the acquisition was being delayed for a 15th time - possibly until Sept. 30 - and the company is considering options to raise money for upcoming debt payments if the deal doesn't work out.
"Let me be clear that Genworth and Oceanwide remain fully committed to the transaction," Tom McInerney, Genworth's president and chief executive officer, said on a conference call with analysts Thursday morning.
The company scheduled a conference call after getting questions from investors about the status of the deal after Tuesday's announcement.
"We continue to believe the transaction represents the best and most certain value for our shareholders," McInerney said.
"Oceanwide is working as hard as they can to finalize the funding plan so that we bring the transaction to a successful closing," McInerney said, assuring analysts that the China-based investment firm has the resources to close the $2.7 billion acquisition, which was first announced in October 2016.
China Oceanwide, whose global holdings include real estate investments in New York, California and Hawaii, agreed to buy Genworth for $5.43 a share, or about $2.7 billion.
The acquisition has been delayed numerous times as Genworth sought approval from state and federal insurance regulators. Those regulatory approvals have been cleared, but China Oceanwide still needs to complete a financing package to close the deal.
The coronavirus pandemic has complicated that, McInerney said.
China Oceanwide faces limitations imposed by the Chinese government on how much money it can transfer from mainland China. The company is still expecting to use about $1 billion from mainland China, with another $1.8 billion coming from a loan by Hony Capital, a Chinese private equity firm.
With the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, "Oceanwide did hear from Hony Capital that because of the COVID-19 pandemic and all that has meant on general financing of most deals around the world that they needed more time to rework the $1.8 billion commitment from Honey, and that is what they have been doing."
"I think the $1 billion from mainland China is in pretty good shape," McInerney said.
Genworth said Tuesday that the latest extension gives it the option to terminate the deal on Aug. 31 if Oceanwide cannot show evidence that it can obtain at least $1 billion from sources outside of China and $1 billion from mainland China.
McInerney said the value of the acquisition remains the same nearly four years since the deal was announced, and even after Genworth has sold some assets, because China Oceanwide has seen Genworth make progress in its business results, and it sees value in having the company's long-term care insurance business operate in China.
"There will be approximately 500 million Chinese over the age of 60 by 2050," he said. "There is no real commercial, long-term care insurance industry today in China."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.