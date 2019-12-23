For the 13th time, Henrico County-based Genworth Financial Inc. has delayed its planned acquisition by a China-based investment firm.
Genworth and China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co. Ltd said Monday they have agreed to extend the closing of the deal until March 31, 2020.
Executives for Genworth had warned the company's shareholders at its annual meeting on Dec. 13 that another delay was possible. Genworth, which sells long-term care and home mortgage insurance, first announced the acquisition for $5.43 a share, or $2.7 billion, in October 2016.
The company's shareholders voted to approve the deal in March 2017. Since then, it has been delayed by numerous state, national and international regulatory reviews.
The companies had previously planned to close the acquisition by the end of the year, but Genworth is now having to seek re-approval from insurance regulators in New York because that state's previous approval has expired.
The New York Department of Financial Services is reviewing the results of Genworth's New York subsidiary's annual assumption and margin reviews, which the agency has linked to its re-approval of the transaction, said Tom McInerney, president and CEO of Genworth Financial.
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac also will need to re-approve the transaction, and Genworth said other regulators are currently reviewing supplemental information after the company sold its stake in a Canadian mortgage insurance business on Dec. 12.
China Oceanwide also still needs to receive clearance from China's State Administration of Foreign Exchange for currency conversion and transfer of funds to complete the acquisition.
The merger extension gives China Oceanwide the right to terminate the deal if regulators impose "materially adverse conditions" on the transaction, the companies said.
"Despite the delays, we remain fully committed to this transaction and look forward to the successful completion of the transaction," said Lu Zhiqiang, chairman of Oceanwide, in a statement released by the companies.
