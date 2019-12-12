Genworth Financial Inc.’s top leaders said Thursday that they remain committed to completing the company’s planned acquisition by a China-based investment firm, even though the deal has been delayed 12 times over three years and the company is now having to go back to some regulators for reapproval.
The Henrico County-based insurance giant’s proposed acquisition by China Oceanwide Holdings Group Ltd. for $5.43 a share, or $2.7 billion, was first announced in October 2016, and Genworth’s shareholders voted to approve the deal in March 2017.
“We continue to believe the transaction with Oceanwide represents the best and most certain value for our shareholders, and therefore we continue to vigorously pursue the closing of the transaction,” Thomas J. McInerney, the company’s CEO, said during the company’s annual meeting on Thursday.
At the meeting held at the Westin Richmond hotel in Henrico, several shareholders expressed frustration over the delays in closing the deal and questioned whether Genworth could pursue other options to maximize value for shareholders, given that the company’s business results have improved since 2016.
The meeting stretched for more than an hour as six shareholders made comments and several engaged in back-and-forth discussion with McInerney over aspects of the deal.
“The merger price of $5.43 is too low and it is not necessary that the business be sold,” said shareholder David Robinson, a North Carolina resident.
He suggested that Genworth, which sells long-term care insurance and mortgage insurance, should terminate the acquisition agreement and instead generate value for shareholders by selling some of its mortgage insurance business assets, paying off debt and buying back stock.
Howard Elford, a Richmond resident who said he owned several thousand Genworth shares, suggested that the 3-year-old deal should be sent back to shareholders for another vote.
McInerney said the company has reached out to the majority of shareholders, and most still support the deal.
The company’s non-executive chairman, James Riepe, the retired vice chairman of T. Rowe Price Group Inc., said Genworth’s board has repeatedly evaluated the transaction during the time that it has been held up by numerous regulatory reviews.
“The conclusion has been quite clear that this transaction, from an economic point of view, was the best outcome for the shareholders,” he said. “It is not as if we have not looked at it for two years. We have looked at it on a regular basis.”
The market price of Genworth stock, which on Thursday closed at $4.44 per share, indicates that the acquisition price of $5.43 is still the best value for shareholders, McInerney and Riepe said.
“My view, and the view of the board, our external advisers, and the vast majority of the shareholders, is that $5.43 a share is far superior than you are likely to get in any other transaction,” McInerney said.
China Oceanwide is “ready and able to pay,” he said. The reason the deal has been delayed so long is because of regulatory reviews by agencies in the U.S. and overseas, McInerney said.
Genworth got approval from federal government regulators and insurance industry regulators in five states, including Virginia. But the company now needs to go back to regulators in New York because that state’s previous approval has expired.
Also on Thursday, Genworth said it had completed the previously announced sale of its Canadian mortgage insurance division. The company sold its majority stake in Genworth MI Canada Inc. to Brookfield Business Partners for $48.86 per share in Canadian dollars. The net proceeds to Genworth will be about $1.8 billion in U.S. dollars.
The sale of the Canadian mortgage insurance business was a key part of Genworth’s efforts to complete the China Oceanwide deal because the company was unable to get approval from Canadian regulators.
China will have so much data on their customers ..... just thinking out loud
